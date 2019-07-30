MIAMI, Florida – York’s Reed Malleck is among the 145 junior golfers in the 16-18 age division at the Optimist International Golf Tournament this week.
On Sunday, Malleck teed it up on the Blue Monster at Trump National Resort and Spa and fired an opening-round 76 to sit in a tie for 29th.
“There is a lot of water here on the Blue Monster at Trump National.” said Dan Malleck, who is following Reed in his efforts to make the top 50 in order to play in the fourth round on Wednesday.
Reed Malleck played his second round on Monday and will complete his qualifying rounds on Tuesday.
He opened the tournament with a birdie on the first hole, followed by a bogey on No. 2 and a double on No. 3. Malleck was sitting at just two over as he played the 18th but had a double bogey to account for his four-over 76.
Last week, Geneva’s Alexander Schademan, who will be a freshman at Fillmore Central High School, made his way to Miami and fired rounds of 90-78 and 83, but missed the final cut.
Both golfers qualified for the Optimist International by winning their age divisions at the York Country Club in June.