York’s Reed Malleck was five shots back of making the cut at the Nebraska Amateur Tournament in Lincoln this week. Malleck, a senior-to-be at York High School, posted scores of 77 and 80 at the Country Club of Lincoln. Malleck is shown here at the 2019 Class B state championship held at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, MAINE- After an opening round of 83 on Tuesday, York senior Reed Malleck bounced back on Wednesday with a 76 to make the cut at the Coca-Cola Junior Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine.

On Thursday, he fired a 77 and finished in a tie for 31st place.

The tournament winner was Caleb Manuel from Topsham, Maine as he fired a three day score of two-under par.

Second place went to Calen Sanderson of Newtown, Pennsylvania and third was David Luo of Centreville, Virginia.

