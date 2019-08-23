CARRABASSETT VALLEY, MAINE- After an opening round of 83 on Tuesday, York senior Reed Malleck bounced back on Wednesday with a 76 to make the cut at the Coca-Cola Junior Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine.
On Thursday, he fired a 77 and finished in a tie for 31st place.
The tournament winner was Caleb Manuel from Topsham, Maine as he fired a three day score of two-under par.
Second place went to Calen Sanderson of Newtown, Pennsylvania and third was David Luo of Centreville, Virginia.