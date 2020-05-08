After another in-state football recruit from the 2021 class picked a Big Ten West team on Wednesday – that’d be Bellevue West receiver Keagan Johnson choosing Iowa over Nebraska and others – an old friend reared its ugly head once again: overreacting fans on social media.
The two top-rated 2021 recruits in the state have been snatched by other teams in the division.
First, it was Avante Dickerson, the four-star corner from Omaha Westside. He picked Minnesota.
Then it was Johnson, a Husker legacy and son of former Nebraska wingback Clester Johnson, who decided to go with Kirk Ferentz instead of Scott Frost.
Yes, both those losses should sting if you’re a Husker fan. On the surface, it just plain looks bad to lose kids to teams in your own division.
But every kid is different and lives their own lives – not the ones that traditional fans think they should live, if that makes sense. That’s why I shake my head at the backlash these kids continue to get on social media.
How convenient it is for fans to want the recruit one day, then declare “we didn’t want him anyway” or “he’s not that good” the next after he commits to the Gophers or Hawkeyes.
To me, you can’t blame Dickerson or Johnson one bit for wanting to play for Minnesota or Iowa.
For Minnesota, I’d still like to see sustained winning before I say the Gophers are on an upward trend. But PJ Fleck did just come off an 11-2 season with a win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. The Gophers had the second-best pass defense in the conference in 2019 and just had a defensive back taken 45th overall in the NFL Draft. Oh, and remember the beatdown in Minneapolis back on October 12?
If you’re a kid with NFL aspirations, why wouldn’t you want to play for a Hawkeye program and a head coach that has a proven record of putting players into the league? Nebraska should strive to develop offensive linemen and tight ends like Iowa does. Heck, Iowa can be labeled Tight End U these days.
Sure, Johnson isn’t an O-lineman or tight end, but Iowa won over Johnson another way: relationships. You can tell he had a solid one with Iowa’s receivers coach, Kelton Copeland, who’s been in Iowa City since 2016. Here’s his quote via the Omaha World-Herald:
“It came down to Coach Copeland, and he has changed the wide receivers at Iowa the last couple of years drastically,” said Johnson. “I see myself excelling at that program and playing at a high level there.”
Another quote from Johnson on why he picked Iowa said it all, too:
“The main thing is program stability,” Johnson said. “They are trending up and the program has been really good for the last decade and I see them getting over the hump soon. They are right there with the elite Big Ten teams. Program stability was a really important thing for me.”
Program stability – Johnson is right about that.
Nebraska is still a work in progress with its culture, and that’s fine. Frost had a lot to fix when he got here.
One thing is certain, though: The more wins the Huskers get, the more the kids will want to stay home.
I don’t know about all of you, but I’ll be rooting for Dickerson and Johnson.
