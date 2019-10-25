Week 9 of the college football season is here. Let’s look at the schedule:
No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State Saturday morning
OK, so no one really guessed the Big Ten-basement-dwelling Illinois Fighting Illini would knock off Wisconsin last week. I was shocked. The college football world was shocked. And it couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Badgers, who have a date with Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday morning.
How will that loss affect Wisconsin? I actually think it could turn into a positive as it heads into the Ohio State game. That loss was a reality check for head coach Paul Chryst, who no doubt will get his guys in the right frame of mind to take on the Buckeyes.
Now, will the Badgers beat Ohio State? I’m not going to go that far. But I think Chyst will get his guys ready to play, and most importantly, ready to compete.
No. 5 Oklahoma at Kansas State Saturday morning
I love me some Kansas State football, especially under new head coach Chris Klieman.
In a Big 12 Conference where the offenses score points as quickly as they can and the defenses rarely stop the offenses from scoring those points, Klieman’s focus is elsewhere: playing great defense, running the ball and controlling the clock.
Kansas State has the best defense in the conference, giving up just 18.7 points per game. The Wildcats’ offense averages 30.2 points per game and has the fifth-best rushing attack in the conference at 197.17. Oh, and Kansas State possesses the ball better than anyone in the Big 12 with an average of 34 minutes, 11 seconds.
Playing your heart out on defense while running the ball and controlling the clock on offense is a recipe for less talented teams to earn an upset. But I think Oklahoma is on another planet, especially offensively.
Kansas State is 0-2 this season against top-five Big 12 scoring offenses – Oklahoma State and Baylor – so I’ll stick with Sooners with this one.
No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU on Saturday afternoon
The thought of LSU being a legit College Football Playoff contender makes me happy.
Auburn’s rushing offense against LSU’s rushing defense is going to be fun to watch in this one. The Tigers are averaging 239 yards on the ground while LSU holds opposing offenses to only 93. Who’s gonna win that battle?
I’ll pick LSU.
Hopefully Joe Burrow keeps his pants on this time.
No. 15 Texas at TCU on Saturday afternoon
I want to say Texas wins this, but I don’t know by how much. I think TCU is stingy enough to beat the Longhorns, but the Horned Frogs – led by freshman quarterback and Council Bluffs native Max Duggan – have lost their last two against Kansas State and Iowa State.
One thing is for certain, though: It’ll be a fun game to watch.
Indiana at Nebraska on Saturday afternoon
Will Adrian Martinez be available? Scott Frost won’t say.
Will Noah Vedral be available? Frost won’t say.
Will Wan’Dale Robinson be available? Frost won’t say.
Will Indiana’s freshman quarterback Michael Penix be available? Tom Allen says it’s a game-time decision.
Look, I don’t know what to think about this game because I don’t know who will be playing in it. Indiana has the better situation at quarterback if it turns both starters won’t be able to go, because the Hoosiers have a former starter who’s played a lot of football at backup in Peyton Ramsey.
Ramsey came in last week against Maryland and played very well, and I have no doubt he’d play well again if given the chance against Nebraska.
The Hoosiers’ rushing offense has been better its past two games, as their 6-foot-2, 231-pound running back, Stevie Scott, has busted off games of 108 yards vs. Maryland and 164 vs. Rutgers (Yes, I know Rutgers is have another bad year).
I guess I’ll have to go with Indiana in this one. Of course, the game will likely be decided late in the fourth. So get ready for another nail-biter.
Utah State at Air Force on Saturday night
This is a big game for Air Force, which just went to Hawaii and embarrassed the Rainbow Warriors by having its backup quarterback run all over the place.
The Falcons definitely want to ruin Utah State’s perfect conference record. It’s going to be downright cold in Colorado Springs on Saturday night – might be in the 20s – and I’m inclined to think that favors the triple-option offense more than the spread of Utah State.
I think Air Force get out of this with a win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.