On Wednesday, former Nebraska and Central Florida quarterback Noah Vedral announced he found a landing spot after entering the transfer portal – Rutgers.
At first glance, that move might not make much sense if you’re a Husker fan. After all, the Scarlet Knights’ last winning record was in 2014 when Gary Nova was throwing passes to Leonte Carroo, which helped them to an 8-5 mark and a Quick Lane Bowl win over North Carolina. Since then, Rutgers has been atrocious in its last 60, going 13-47.
But there’s hope in Piscataway.
Greg Schiano is back as head coach after two seasons at the helm of the Tampa Bay Bucs and three seasons as the Ohio State defensive coordinator. From 2001-2011, Schiano went 68-67 at Rutgers and was 5-1 in bowl games. Sure, one game over .500 might not look all that impressive, but at a place like Rutgers, you take it. If Schiano can replicate what he did in his first go-around and bring the program back to respectable, he’s done his job.
If anything, hiring Schiano was a shot of juice for the fanbase. He did pretty dang well with his offensive coordinator hire, too, snagging Sean Gleeson away from Oklahoma State and the Big 12.
Vedral has to be excited about the offense Gleeson will install, and from what we’ve seen from the Wahoo native, he could thrive in that attack. Vedral has a great football mind, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if he goes into coaching when his playing career is over.
At Princeton in 2018, Gleeson’s no-huddle spread attack was one of the most explosive in the FCS and led everyone in scoring offense (47 points per game). Princeton was top 10 in average total offense (second with 536.8), rushing offense (sixth with 295.5), third-down conversion percentage (second with 53.4 percent) and pass efficiency (seventh with 161.26).
In one season at Oklahoma State, Gleeson went fast and built the offense around his best player. That player was obviously running back Chuba Hubbard. Gleeson wasn’t shy about giving the guy the ball – he was tops in the country in rushing attempts – and Hubbard wound up leading the nation in rushing with 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Gleeson said in interviews he wants to snap the ball with around 15 seconds on the play clock. Vedral obviously has experience going fast from his time with Scott Frost in Lincoln and Orlando, and you gotta believe he’s going to have the inside track to start whenever football does get played in New Jersey.
Vedral enters a quarterback race that one would think he’d win. His main competition will likely come from redshirt sophomores Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan. I feel for Sitkowski and Langan, because both those guys were forced to play in tough spots on a bad team for a head coach that was going to get fired. But their stats…their stats are really something to behold.
In 2018 as a true freshman, Sitkowski threw four touchdowns and a whopping 18 (!) interceptions. Last season, he played in three games before asking then interim head coach Nunzio Campanile if he could sit the remainder of the games to preserve his redshirt, which he did. Langan, another freshman, then took over, and went 80 of 150 for 840 yards with four scores and nine (!) interceptions.
Woof.
We’ve seen what Vedral can do. The loss to Indiana last year comes to mind, where he completed 14 of 16 passes for 201 yards. With a fresh start, and a real opportunity to play, I think Vedral can be a solid QB1 for Schiano and Gleeson in their first season, which will endure lumps. In a situation like that, where you know things have the potential to go sideways quickly, you want a quarterback with a good head on his shoulders – Vedral’s that guy.
Some Husker fans were surprised to see Vedral leave, but he’s a smart kid – I think he saw the writing on the wall in Lincoln.
Sure, at times in 2019 it looked like there should be a quarterback battle. But Adrian Martinez was always going to be favored in 2020 and it’s a stretch to think he isn’t going to start. Combine that with the emergence of freshman Luke McCaffrey – a young and dynamic athlete that the coaching staff obviously likes – and Vedral was likely going to be the third wheel.
It may not be pretty, but I’ll be keeping an eye on a Schiano-, Gleeson- and Vedral-led Rutgers team when the season starts, whenever that may be.
