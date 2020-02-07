Early this week former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello announced that he transferred to Mississippi State.
The move answered one of the College Football World’s big questions of the offseason: Who will lead Mike Leach’s maiden air raid voyage into the dangerous and treacherous SEC waters?
With next to no one believing that the current guys in the Bulldogs’ QB room – that’d be Garrett Shrader and Keytaon Thompson, both run-first dudes – fit Leach’s mold, it was well assumed that he was going to keep an eye on the transfer portal for a quarterback.
It didn’t take long to see something he liked. Leach has got his lead pirate, who also happens to be immediately eligible as a grad transfer.
There’s not much to dislike about Costello, a former top 100 national recruit from Coto de Caza, California. He’s got the size you want at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. When he was healthy and stayed upright at Stanford, Costello showed he can operate an NFL-like pro-style system. In 2018, he completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,540 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Costello won’t be asked to play in a pro-style system in Starkville, but he still has the brains Leach wants to operate the air raid. Costello’s career completion percent at Stanford is 63 percent, too, which Leach has to love.
Is it a stretch to say Costello will lead the SEC in passing yards and touchdowns next season? I don’t think so. Washington State led the Pac-12 with 437.2 passing yards per game in Leach’s first season in 2012. That year, Leach even had two quarterbacks throwing passes in Jeff Tuel and Connor Halliday. So Leach does have a history of coming in right away and implementing his offense.
Of course no one will mistake Pac-12 defenses for the ones Leach will face in the SEC, but you have to like the chances he’ll move the ball with a vet tossing the pigskin around.
Will leading the SEC in passing result in wins, though? As we all know, that’s not always the case. In that 2012 season at Washington State, the Cougars passed for a lot of empty yards and were second to last in the conference in scoring.
Defense still rules the SEC, and I won’t be shocked if it looks pretty grim in StarkVegas at times next season. It’s not just about the quarterback in the air raid. Costello will need to find a connection with his receivers as soon as possible.
That brings me to a point I want to make about the hire in general:
Leach wasn’t brought in to win championships at Mississippi State – that will likely never happen during his time in Starkville, however long that may be. Despite what the school’s administration says, I believe Leach was hired to consistently win around eight to nine games, beat Ole Miss every year and be somewhat relevant in the SEC.
Leach is capable of doing all that, and reeling in a seasoned vet like Costello to be your quarterback in your inaugural season in the SEC is a good way to start the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.