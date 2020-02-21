I’ve been thinking about the Houston Astros cheating scandal a bit lately, and specifically what I would do about it if I was calling the shots.
Sort of like a commissioner-for-the-day type thing. What I came up with was this: just let the Astros play.
What the main guys – José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa – will go through this season will be punishment enough.
I wouldn’t take away Houston’s World Series trophy or banners at Minute Maid Park, either. That reminds me too much of Reggie Bush returning his Heisman. The fact that Bush and his family got caught accepting gifts and violating NCAA policies doesn’t change the fact he was the best player in college football in 2005 and deserved the honor. Everyone who knows anything about the sport knows that Bush was the Heisman that year.
If the MLB takes away Houston’s World Series trophy, that doesn’t change the fact the Astros beat the LA Dodgers in that 2017 series. Yeah, they cheated, but we can’t go back in history and make them play the games over again. It’s done and over with. It happened. Houston won.
Everyone knows Houston cheated now. If you leave the banner up at Minute Maid, every time someone looks at it, they’ll know it’s tainted, that it ain’t real, that it’s a phony championship.
Don’t suspend Altuve, Bregman and Correa, either.
If those guys were suspended, they’d be able to watch this scandal disappear in the comfort of their own homes, away from the spotlight and in hiding.
So I’d let them play and face the music. No baseball fan will ever look at Altuve, Bregman and Correa the same. It’s punishment enough to have them play baseball with this black cloud over them. Imagine what the scene is gonna to be like for those three when they’re on the road in visiting stadiums. The fans will be ruthless, and so will the ticked-off pitchers who got lit up in Houston in 2017.
I know MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn’t want opposing pitchers getting their revenge by intentionally throwing at the Astros, but I think that’ll be hard to stop, no? I haven’t done the research on this, but I wonder how many pitchers’ careers were impacted by a poor outing in Houston. We’re some demoted to the minors after getting lit up at Minute Maid Park?
Look, I’m not a diehard baseball fan. I do try to watch as many Cubs games as possible. I realize the Astros probably aren’t the only ones to use video technology to cheat. But there’s something about this scandal that rubs me the wrong way with these guys. Maybe it’s the interviews that Altuve, Bregman and Correa are giving – they sound so unapologetic and disingenuous about the whole thing.
That’s why I’m glad they got immunity and will play. That’s the way I would have done it if I was commissioner for a day.
So gear up, Altuve, Bregman and Correa. It’s going to be an interesting season for you guys.
