Hey, it’s conference championship week.
Some around the country – national media members, really – wonder whether conference championships should even be a thing anymore since we’re living in the Playoff era, but those who think that likely don’t understand that being a conference champ is still an important thing to teams and the kids. These games should absolutely be played. Anyway, let’s get crackin’ on these Friday and Saturday games:
No. 5 Utah (11-1) vs. No. 13 Oregon (10-2) on Friday night
Look, I get that the Pac-12 doesn’t get any respect. The conference and its teams have kind of deserved it through the years by always seeming to come up short.
But when it comes to Utah, I don’t know why the Utes shouldn’t be the ones America is pulling for to get in the Playoff. If you’re a hardcore football fan, Utah checks all the boxes.
A tough, stingy defense full of 300-pounders in the front seven: check.
A tough, stingy rushing attack: check (Utah is 23rd in the nation in rushing yards per game, and its running back, senior Zack Moss, is 5-foot-10 and 222 pounds of nasty.
A dual-threat quarterback who can make things happen when things break down: check (Tyler Huntley is his name, and he’s thrown 16 touchdowns against only two picks).
But the bottom line with Utah is this: the Utes aren’t flashy and exciting like Oklahoma and its offense is. I know the average football fan will want flashy and exciting in the Playoff, and Oklahoma fits the bill better.
But I don’t care. I want to see great things happen to Utah and its head coach, Kyle Wittingham, who’s one of the good guys in the business. Hopefully the Utes will beat Oregon and both Oklahoma and Georgia lose.
No. 20 Cincinnati (10-2) vs. No. 17 Memphis (11-1)
I’m ashamed to say I’ve been so busy with work that I haven’t even gotten to watch the first matchup between these two last week, when Memphis won 34-24.
I have a special place in my heart for the Group of Five, and these two are starting to become the crème of the crop in the American Athletic Conference.
It’ll be interesting to see how long after this game Memphis head coach Mike Norvell will wait to announce he’s accepted a Power Five head coaching gig somewhere (maybe Florida State?). Heck Cincy’s Luke Fickell might announce he’s leaving too.
Who am I kidding. The media will break the story and leak it in, like, the second quarter, similar to when Scott Frost was at UCF.
No. 4 Georgia (11-1) vs. No. 2 LSU (12-0)
No one wants to see LSU lose, right? How can a sane person not root for Ed Orgeron and Joe Burreaux? Sorry, I meant to say Burrow.
Also, there’s something about Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm that I don’t like. I don’t know. Don’t trust him. Actually, I don’t trust Fromm and his visor-wearing head coach.
Hawaii (9-4) vs. No. 19 Boise State (11-1)
As much as I want Hawaii to win the Mountain West, the Rainbow Warriors just aren’t a bunch that tends to play well when it’s cold in Idaho. Heck of a season for Hawaii, though. They’ve caused me to stay up way past my bedtime every Saturday night, but I’ve loved every second of it.
Give ‘em hell, boys!
No. 23 Virginia (9-3) vs. No. 3 Clemson (12-0)
Look, I hope that Virginia and that stud quarterback of theirs, Bryce Perkins, can do the thing and beat the Evil Empire of Clemson, but I don’t see it.
Roll, Dabo, roll.
No. 1 Ohio State (12-0) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (10-2)
Can Wisconsin go into Lucas Oil Stadium and play the most Wisconsin football game ever, snapping the ball with 5 seconds on the play clock and muddying things up on defense as much as possible?
I have no doubt Paul Chryst will try, but I doubt he succeeds. Prove me wrong, Paul!
