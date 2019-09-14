Another week, another set of college football games that catch my eye this Saturday. Let’s get to it.
I think Kansas State at Mississippi State is gonna be a fun one
Kansas State has a couple cupcake wins and is averaging 547 total yards per game, and rushing for 347. New head coach Chris Klieman has things rolling to begin the year, but the first real test will be against the Bulldogs, who edged Louisiana Lafayette, 38-28, and got past Southern Miss, 38-15. Mississippi State has played better competition so far, and is averaging 441.5 total yards per game while rushing for 235.
The game is in Stark Vegas with an 11 a.m. start, but I think the crowd will still be juiced for the kick. Anyone who has followed college football knows about Klieman, who came to Manhattan from North Dakota State. I really think he’s going to do great things at Kansas State and will bring a physical edge to the Wildcats, much like they had under Bill Snyder.
I think it’ll be close, however. Let’s go with Kansas State 28, Mississippi State 21.
Does South Carolina have what it takes to take down No. 2 Alabama at home?
I’m going to save you from doing some mindless reading on this one.
Nope. Roll Tide.
Stanford visits Orlando…can the Knights hang?
It’s been business as usual for Central Florida, which has beaten Florida A&M, 62-0, and the Fightin’ Lane Kiffins of Florida Atlantic, 48-14.
UCF has done all that while starting two different quarterbacks in Notre Dame transfer, Brandon Wimbush, and Hawaiian true freshman, Dillon Gabriel. And according to the Orlando Sentinel, Darriel Mack Jr., the guy who was supposed to start this season until he broke his ankle this past summer, was back at practice.
As for Stanford, we all know how the Cardinal fared last week against USC – the Trojans won 45-20 with a freshman, Kedon Slovis, making his first college start and throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns while completing 84 percent of his passes. Stanford was held under 100 yards rushing, too, which isn’t the Stanford way.
Stanford has the physical superiority in the trenches against UCF. But the game in Orlando, and that UCF offense still has speed to burn. This is a tough one to call, but I’ll go with UCF to win the game, let’s say 38-31.
Iowa vs. Iowa State…who ya got?
I’m going with the Hawkeyes in this one. They’re the stronger team and my pick to win the Big Ten West division.
Iowa State almost stumbled against Northern Iowa, which rushed for 228 yards and averaged 9.1 (!) yards per carry. If I was Kirk Ferentz, I’d look at that stat and lick my chops. The Hawkeyes should be able to run the ball on the Cyclones and limit Brock “Pump Fake” Purdy just enough to get the win. Let’s say Iowa 28, Iowa State 17.
Arizona State is at Michigan State…holy defense
I don’t really know what to expect in this one.
Arizona State has beat Kent State and Sacramento State and held both to just one touchdown. Michigan State has beaten both Tulsa and Western Michigan, and allowed an average of just 12 points per game.
Two good defenses, or a couple bad opponents? I don’t know. But what I do know is the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback is Jayden Daniels, a stick-thin freshman from California. I think the Spartan defense will try to welcome him to Big Ten Country early and often. I’ll go with Mark Dantonio to win this one, say, 31-18.
I’m a huge Hawaii football fan, but I’m not a believer against No. 23 Washington
Hawaii is one of the most fun teams in all of college football. The Warriors have a crazy fun offense to watch and their defense is filled with guys that care and throw around their bodies. Hawaii is 2-0 and has beaten a couple of Pac-12 opponents in Arizona and Oregon State in Honolulu.
Do the Warriors have enough to win a third time? Probably not. Aside from maybe Boise State, Washington’s defense is the best Hawaii will see this season. That run-and-shoot offense hasn’t fared all that well against legit defenses, and the Huskies have one of those. You better believe Chris Petersen will have his team ready to go after that uncharacteristic loss last week to Cal.
Let’s go with Washington 42, Hawaii 24. Go ‘Bows, though!
No. 5 Oklahoma visits Pasadena
Pray for Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins. I bet the Sooners top 700 yards of total offense.
Last, but not least: Nebraska
In this column last week, I picked Colorado to come out with win in a nailbiter. I didn’t, however, think Nebraska was going to look so smooth in the first half and then implode in the second. I was very surprised by the 17-0 lead at halftime.
Look, I love the Group of Five football teams. There’s something about them that I’ve always been drawn to. I think Northern Illinois will be tough team, like they usually are. That defense isn’t just going to lie down, though.
The Huskies know what happened in 2017 and they know what happened last week in Boulder. That’s probably one very confident MAC football team right now.
But I also think the Nebraska coaching staff is a good one. I think whatever the message to the team was this past week, it will be heard.
I think Adrian Martinez is a really good leader, and he’ll figure out whatever it is he’s going through. Good things will happen at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska by two scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.