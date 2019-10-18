Week 8 of the college football season is upon us.
Let’s get cookin’ with the slate.
No. 4 Ohio State at Northwestern on Friday night
If you’ve been paying attention, there was a whole bunch of hoopla going on about what channel this will be on, since the Yankees-Astros game had to be postponed due to weather. I think this fancy Friday night matchup has been relegated to the Big Ten Network.
But anyway, let’s go with Ohio State for this one. Roll, Buckeyes, roll.
No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers on Saturday
PJ Fleck and his Golden Gophers are going to look real pretty at 7-0 after Saturday is done.
And yes, I know no one likes their strength of schedule. But I don’t care. Wanna know who agrees with me? Fleck and his players.
They’re a tough and confident bunch right now.
No. 16 Michigan at No. 7 Penn State on Saturday
Just how real is Penn State? If it takes care of business against Michigan, which I think it will, the Nittany Lions will look mighty real.
Jim Harbaugh? Not so much.
No. 14 Boise State at BYU on Saturday night
Boise State is probably the best Group of 5 team in the country after handing a big loss to Hawaii last week.
But BYU is tough. Maybe not as tough as in years past, though. Under the lights on foreign grass, this could be a tricky game for Boise head coach Bryan Harsin.
I think the Broncos come out of here with a win, even if their hotshot true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier can’t play due to injury. By how much? That, I don’t know. I’m feeling a close one.
Air Force at Hawaii on Saturday night
After a tough-to-swallow loss on the road at Boise State last week, Hawaii needs to get back on track as soon as possible.
I’m sure head coach Nick Rolovich would like to play anyone other than who he’s playing on Saturday, though.
Air Force runs the triple option and, get this: throws the football well for a triple option team. The Falcons are averaging 11.8 yards per attempt, which is by far the most in the Mountain West.
Careful, Hawaii. Be real careful with these guys.
