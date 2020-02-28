Have you guys been paying attention to Jayson Tatum lately?
The Boston Celtic has been absolutely en fuego in February. Tatum has played 11 games this month. He’s averaging 30.5 points while shooting 51.4 percent from the field, which is his best month-stretch this season.
Tatum is a threat from all over the court, too, shooting 50 percent (!) on 8.7 attempts (!) per game. In November, December and January, he didn’t even crack 36 percent from deep.
This is the kind of stuff everyone thought Tatum would be right away when the Celtics drafted the 6-foot-8, 210-pounder out of Duke third overall in the 2017 draft. I think that was a little unfair, though, because a lot of fans forget that the guy won’t even be 22-years-old until March 3.
Tatum is must-watch right now – you never know when he’s gonna cool off, so catch him while he’s hot – but that leads me to a point I want to make that I thought of while watching him light up Utah for 33 points on Wednesday night, which was his third straight 30-point outing: I like Tatum, but I can’t stand he plays for Boston.
I don’t really know why I have this dislike for Boston sports. OK, I actually of do. It has something to do with Bill Simmons.
If you’re unfamiliar with Simmons, he’s a former sportswriter from Boston turned full-time podcaster. He runs a sports/pop culture/podcast website called The Ringer, which I’m a big fan of and read/listen to often.
Simmons is a diehard Celtic fan, and it seems like the guy can’t ever stop talking about Boston and Tatum. I know it’s his podcast on his website and he can talk about whatever he wants to talk about, but I can’t help how I feel.
Over years of listening to Simmons, I’ve gotten so annoyed with him when he talked about Tatum that I, all of the sudden, found myself rooting against the Boston teams, whether it was the Celtics, Patriots or Red Sox. Simmons doesn’t talk hockey, but I even root against the Bruins now.
So since Tatum has been playing with his hair on fire, I’ve been torn.
On one hand, Tatum is extremely fun – a guy with that size, a solid handle and switchability on defense is exactly what you want in a basketball player. On the other hand, I don’t want Boston to be good.
So what am I supposed to do? Wish Tatum well while simultaneously hoping his teammates do badly? That seems exhausting.
I think I’m going to stick with my gut on this, and keep rooting against the Celtics. I’ll probably hope for great and fun performances from Tatum that end in losses. That might sound petty of me, but it’s what’s likely going to happen.
None of this means I’ll stop listening to Simmons or reading his website. He’s got a great passion for the NBA like I do, and even though he can be non-stop with the Boston homer stuff, he and his staff writers at The Ringer do a great job covering the league.
That’s it for now. Everyone have a good Friday.
