Week 5 of the college football season is here. Let’s get to the action that caught my eye.
No. 12 Penn State at Maryland on Friday night
Anyone need a little Friday night Big Ten action in their lives?
This could be an upset waiting to happen. But if you’ve actually seen Maryland play football this season, you might not consider it an upset if the Terps end up beating Penn State.
Sure, Maryland rattled off wins of 79-0 over Howard and 63-20 over Syracuse, but fell back to reality a couple weeks ago against Temple, losing 20-17. That stumble in Philadelphia hurt, but I still think they’re a dangerous team.
The Terps are averaging 277 rushing yards and 260 passing. I really like their top running back, Anthony McFarland. Penn State’s defense is pretty salty, but I think the Terps will be able to be productive on the ground.
Penn State didn’t exactly wow anyone in its 17-10 win over Pitt two weeks ago, but it’s a rivalry, so I’ll give the Nittany Lions the benefit of the doubt.
Both teams are coming off a bye week, so this should be a really entertaining one under the Friday night lights.
Arizona State at No. 15 Cal on Friday night
How ‘bout the Golden Bears?! They’re 4-0 with some really solid wins against No. 14 Washington (the Pac-12 king these days) on the road, North Texas (don’t laugh, because the Mean Green have a hard air raid offense to stop) at home and Ole Miss (a *great* win against an SEC opponent with an early kickoff) on the road.
Cal’s defense is as good as advertised so far this season, and if you haven’t watched linebacker Evan Weaver yet, do so. He’s a 6-foot-3, 235-pound beast at middle linebacker that was second in the nation in tackles last year with 158. Weaver’s got 62 stops this season.
Arizona State is coming off a loss at home to Colorado last week. Before that, the Sun Devils beat Michigan State in East Lansing. I think Arizona State is tough. But I don’t love their small freshman quarterback. I’ll take Cal’s defense over the Zona State offense.
Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin on Saturday
On Wisconsin.
No. 1 Clemson at North Carolina
Great color game with the jerseys.
Not so great for the football being played. The Tigers and their stud running back Travis Etienne should roll.
Also, has anyone noticed Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s stats? Seven touchdown passes with five picks. I’ll have to go through his games to see if they’re all his fault, but that’s not as efficient as head coach Dabo Sweeney probably wants from his quarterback.
No. 24 Kansas State at Oklahoma State on Saturday night
This should be a great game. I love that Kansas State is running the heck out of the ball and being physical in the Big 12. But I also love that Oklahoma State has another fun offense and quarterback with Spencer Sanders.
Let’s go with the better defense, though, which I guess means I’m picking Kansas State.
(I incorrectly picked Oklahoma State to beat Texas last week, so you should have an idea of how good I am at seeing the future. Hint: not very good.)
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska on Saturday night
Look, the environment around Lincoln is going to be nuts. The atmosphere is going to be nuts. The talent that Ohio State is going to be putting on the field is nuts.
How will the Huskers react to that on Saturday? Ohio State has recently played in many big games with big-game atmospheres surrounding it. Nebraska? Not so much recently.
I’m gonna guess that Ohio State’s players aren’t going to be phased by all the extra hoopla surrounding this game. And I can actually see the Huskers being a little tight for this game, especially in the first quarter.
So I’ll pick Ohio State to win this one handily.
It should be noted that I thought Nebraska was going to get blown out in Columbus last year, but the Huskers did the opposite and nearly knocked off the Buckeyes. So, what I’m saying is: Anything can happen in a game being played by a bunch of teenagers and 22-year-olds.
