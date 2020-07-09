Last week, I wrote about why the 2007 Missouri vs. Nebraska football game was one of the 10 games that reeled me into my love for college football.
I was expecting to write about another one of those games – the time Hawaii beat Boise State in ’07 – but that was before news broke that the Big Ten Conference announced it was going with a conference-only football schedule.
No Central Michigan.
No South Dakota State University.
No Cincinnati.
So, yeah, let’s talk about that now. Hawaii vs. Boise State can wait.
Nebraska’s 2020 schedule has always been extremely difficult on paper. But now, without the non-conference opponents, the Huskers could be a little lighter in the loss column.
The Huskers were already starting their season Sept. 5 at home with a conference opponent, Purdue. That’s a hell of an opener, and to me, has always been a toss-up. Purdue has beaten Nebraska the last two times they’ve played and three of the last five.
Purdue has a really talented quarterback that I like in Jack Plummer, who actually had his season end against the Huskers last year when he broke his ankle in the game in West Lafayette. Boilermaker head coach Jeff Brohm will likely tell the hometown media that Plummer won’t simply be handed the starting job and that he’ll have to battle walk-on Aidan O’Connell, who came in late against Nebraska and led his team to the win when Plummer went down. But much like Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey in Nebraska’s so-called “competition” at quarterback, Purdue’s incumbent is the heavy, heavy favorite to start.
Plummer will have a wealth of talent returning around him, too, like electric slot receiver Rondale Moore, starting running back King Doerue, 1,000-yard receiver (as a true freshman!) David Bell, and athletic tight end Brycen Hopkins.
Purdue’s defense is another story, however, and I fully expect the Huskers to match the Boilermakers’ scoring.
The Purdue game was just the start of what would have been an obscenely tough schedule for the Huskers. But now, Nebraska won’t play Central Michigan, SDSU or Cincinnati.
Sure, if you would have asked me how the Huskers-Chippewas game would’ve gone this season, I would’ve said similar to last year’s Northern Illinois game, the one where Nebraska ran away with the win early. The MAC has been down lately, and the level of talent on its rosters just isn’t the same as a Power 5 team.
Central Michigan went 1-11 in 2018 but rebounded in 2019, ending the year 8-6. They lost their starting quarterback, though, and I think that really hurts. I believe Central Michigan would have been an easy win for Nebraska. SDSU and Cincy, though? Not so much.
After a quick look at the Jackrabbits’ roster, I count nine players from Nebraska. On first thought, I figured there was going to be more than nine, but the point I’m trying to make is this: those kids that make up SDSU’s roster grew up around this area and region. Most of them never got a sniff of recruiting attention from the Huskers, whether they deserved it or not. I think any time SDSU comes to Lincoln, you’re going to see a passionate showing from those kids. They would’ve come here salivating at the chance to upset a BBP (Big Boy Program).
Nebraska and SDSU have played three times since 1963. Nebraska’s won them all, including the most recent contest in 2013, a 59-20 Husker blowout. But remember the 2010 game? Nebraska squeaked by 17-3. The Jackrabbits are tough, man. They were 8-5 last year and gave Minnesota a bunch of headaches in the season opener, losing only 28-21.
Same goes for Cincinnati. Head coach Luke Fickell has the Bearcats rolling – he’s guided the team to back-to-back 11-win seasons! – and in the preseason top 25. They’re a good pick to win the American Athletic Conference and play in a New Year’s Six Bowl.
Cincy brings back their quarterback, Desmond Ridder, but the strength of the team last year was its defense. Cincy had the best D in the AAC, holding opponents to just 20.6 points per game, which ranked 24th nationally. Oh, here’s the best part about the Bearcat defense: 10 starters return.
It would have been very interesting to see the Husker offense against these guys. I’m willing to bet Cincy would have held Nebraska’s offense in check.
Look, of course I want all the college football I can get. But if the Big Ten thinks it’s best to just play conference games, then so be it. At least they’re still planning to play.
