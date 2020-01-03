Thankfully, it’s still bowl season and there are more college football matchups for your eyes to watch.
Cherish these last few games, because before you know it, LSU will be beating Clemson in the national championship and there won’t be any more bowls on your TV screen.
You’ll be forced to watch the replays on YouTube dot com of the bowls you didn’t get to see because you were busy. OK, maybe that’s just me, but you get the point – there aren’t many left.
It’s a sad and tragic story, but that’s the reality. Anyway, I’ve got my eye on the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, which pits the Mid-American’s Ohio and the Mountain West’s Nevada.
Anyone ready for some MACtion in January?
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5) on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Is there a better way for Frank Solich to celebrate a two-year contract extension than to get a bowl win on the blue turf in Boise?
No, there’s not.
And that’s exactly what will happen Friday when Solich’s Bobcats take on the Nevada Wolf Pack, which has all sorts of questions hovering over its program right now.
Nevada head coach Jay Norvell – Husker fans should remember that name, as Norvell was Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2004-07 – has cleaned house on his defensive staff, firing coordinator Jeff Casteel, secondary coach David Lockwood and safeties coach Mike Chamoures. The only coach on the defensive side of the ball Norvell kept was the D-line coach, Jackie Shipp.
On top of that, Nevada will be without three key pieces to its defense in Austin Arnold (fourth-leading tackler), Daniel Brown (sixth) and Hausia Sekona because of that nasty fight that happened in the Wolf Pack’s game against UNLV back on Nov. 30. Arnold, Brown and Sekona are all suspended for the Ohio game while starter Gabriel Sewell (third-leading tackler) will sit out the first half.
Those suspensions will really hurt a Nevada defense faced with trying to figure out a way to slow down an Ohio offense that averages 34.7 points per game, which is tied for 19th nationally. If you don’t watch a lot of Ohio football – and I won’t blame you if you don’t – you’re in for a treat with quarterback Nathan Rourke, a four-year starter from Oakville, Ontario, Canada who has a chance to become the fourth player in college football history to join the 50/50 club, which means 50 career touchdown passes and 50 career touchdown runs. He’ll enter the game with 60 touchdown passes and 48 scoring runs. If Rourke gets two more on the ground Friday, he’ll join Tim Tebow, Colin Kaepernick and Lamar Jackson, who are already in the club. Pretty cool stuff.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Rourke operates a very balanced offense, which is one of the reasons it’s been so potent this season. The Bobcats average 443.3 total yards per game, passing for 226.8 and rushing for 216.5.
Ohio has a budding star at running back in O’Shaan Allison, a 5-10, 205-pound freshman who is averaging 6.4 yards a pop and has racked up 823 rushing yards. Ohio’s trio of runners – Allison, Rourke and De’Montre Tuggle – will be too much to stop for four quarters.
I shouldn’t be speaking in absolutes right now – it’s not smart to do, especially in ink.
Of course, Nevada *could* win. Back on Nov. 9, the Wolf Pack beat always-tough San Diego State on the road, 17-13, and held the run-heavy Aztecs to just 113 rushing yards.
So Nevada has shown it can man up against the run and pull off an upset, but will it against the Fightin’ Solichs? I doubt it.
Give me Ohio in this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.