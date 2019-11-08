Week 11 of the college football season is here.
Let’s look at the schedule:
Washington at Oregon State on Friday at 9:30 p.m.
Look, I know what you’re thinking: Washington has been one of the best Pac-12 programs recently, and Oregon State has been bad for quite a while. So why are you even talking about this game?
First of all, I understand.
Second of all, I think this has a chance to be interesting, though.
Oregon State is 3-1 in its last four games. The Beavers are averaging 33 points per game, which is one point less than Washington’s offense.
Look, I’m not gonna sit here and say Oregon State is going to win this. But what I am comfortable saying is that weird things happen at night – especially in the Pac-12.
I don’t think we’ll be getting a blowout in Corvallis.
Be careful, Washington.
No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Minnesota on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Welp, here’s your chance, Minnesota.
No one believes in the Golden Gophers and their now-way-richer head coach, PJ Fleck, who just got an extension after the Florida State job opened up. But if they beat a seriously good Penn State team, people will begin to believe.
I know I’m in the minority here, but I like to see success come to really passionate people doing what they love to do. And I really think we’re seeing that with Fleck.
Yeah, yeah, yeah – you can make all the row-the-boat jokes you want. But in 2019 it’s unoriginal and old. I choose to like the guy. And I think his players do, too.
But to be honest, Saturday’s game will be the first time Minnesota actually plays a good team. The Gophers haven’t yet. They’ve beaten South Dakota State, Fresno State, Georgia Southern, Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland – all teams they were supposed to beat.
Penn State, on the other hand, has already beaten Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State.
For the first time, I think they’ll be true underdogs on Saturday. Let’s see how they respond.
No. 12 Baylor at TCU on Saturday at 11 a.m.
I’m a Matt Rhule fan. And if Baylor stays undefeated, he might not be in Waco much longer. What he’s been able to do at Baylor after what went on off the field there is impressive.
I’ll be rooting for the Bears in this one, but you know who’ll be licking his chops to get a crack at the only undefeated team in the Big 12?
That’d be TCU head coach Mike Patterson, who is very much capable of pulling off another upset like he did a couple weeks ago against a more talented Texas team.
No. 2 LSU at No. 3 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Can’t wait for this one.
Joe Burrow vs. Bama’s ninth-rated defense.
A less-than-100-percent Tua vs. Grant Delpit and the LSU defense, which also lost starting linebacker Michael Divinity, who left the team for “personal reasons.”
I think there’s going to be points in this one. Lots of ‘em. Who will get more stops? I’ll guess Alabama does.
But don’t worry, LSU fans. You’ll still have a good enough résumé to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt. Bama fans shouldn’t worry, either, because you’ll likely get in if you lose, too.
And here’s the thing with that: I agree that whoever loses this game still deserves to be in the top four.
No. 16 Kansas State at Texas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
I’m all here for a Chris Klieman-led win in Austin.
And a Tom Herman breakdown on the sidelines.
No. 17 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
I wish Wake Forest got more love, but I get it – it’s Wake Forest.
Head coach Dave Clawson has the seventh-best offense in terms of average total yards per game (510) and has a really cool way of executing his zone-read running game – it’s almost as if the quarterback and running back are running it in slow motion. I know that sounds crazy, but that’s what it loos like.
The Demon Deacons are a fun team, and I’ll be rooting for them to get out of Blacksburg with a win. If it can do that, Wake will be 8-1 and headed into No. 5 Clemson on the 16th.
Watch out for that game in two weeks.
No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday at 3 p.m.
A man’s game right here. There’ll be some big bodies hitting each other in this one.
Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Points!
Iowa State’s fun quarterback, Brock Purdy, pump fakes so much they call him Pump Fake Purdy. Pretty cool, right?
Wyoming at No. 22 Boise State on Saturday at 9:15 p.m.
It’s such a bummer that Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. He’s been playing so well and was a fun guy to watch in that run-heavy offense in Laramie.
With Chambers out, this game just got a lot easier for Boise.
There’s this though: the Cowboys’ defense is still stout – it ranks 15th in the nation in average points allowed at 17.6. And I know Boise’s run game hasn’t been something to rely on this season – even though it did finally find success last week in a win over San Jose State, but San Jose State’s defense isn’t Wyoming’s defense – so that could be enough to keep Wyoming in shouting distance.
The Cowboys just need to find a way to score points, and I’m not sure where it will come from.
