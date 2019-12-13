It’s Week 16 in the college football world, and that means one thing:
Army-Navy. After 14 straight wins by Navy from 2002-2015, Army has fought back in this series and won the last three. How will Saturday go? Navy comes in rated No. 23 with a 9-2 record while Army is 5-7.
Navy is having the better season. The Midshipmen are already slated to play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis against Kansas State.
Making a bowl as a service academy team is great and all, and I’m sure those players are jacked to play a good Big 12 team and eat some awesome barbecue, but from what I understand, the No. 1 priority for Navy is beating Army at the end of the year, and vice versa.
The Midshipmen average 39 points and 464 total yards per game, rushing for 360 in that option offense. Navy’s quarterback, Malcolm Perry, has rushed for over 1,000 yards the last three seasons. This year was his first as a 1,000-yard passer. It’s not a big threat, but Navy *can* throw downfield a bit, which makes it much harder to defend.
Army, on the other hand, averages 30 points and 398 total yards per game, rushing for 311. The Black Knights’ head coach, Jeff Monken, used to coach Navy’s running backs and special teams from 2002-2007, so there’s some familiarity there. As much as I think Monken could be a head coach in the Power 5 somewhere in the future, I think Navy gets the win. I think it’ll be close, though. The last blowout in this series came back in 2013, when Navy won 34-7. Every game since then has been tight.
Kiffin to Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels hired Lane Monte Kiffin to be their 39th head coach last Saturday. A match made in college football heaven? You bet your butt it is.
Look, I know a lot of people don’t like the guy. You may not like that he runs his mouth from time to time – I get that. You might not like that he seems arrogant – I get that. You might not like that, as a head coach and face of a program, he’s a social media troll – I get that.
But you have to admit this about Kiffin: he’s entertaining as hell and has charisma. If you’re a head coach in the SEC not named Saban, those two traits are essentials if you want to acquire the talent to be competitive. In other words, recruits will want to play for a guy like Kiffin, because he’s relatable.
Kiffin has always been a rebel and always has gotten under peoples’ skin. He’s always been the bad guy, whether he deserved it or not. But by hiring Kiffin, Ole Miss has knowingly ventured into the dark side (they were on the dark side when Hugh Freeze was the coach, but not might have known it until they checked his cell phone records).
Ole Miss is now the true rebel of the SEC, and they should be OK with that. You might not have known, but Kiffin, for the most part, has matured. That’s what his time at Florida Atlantic taught him, and I think he needed that.
Now the real fun starts. Ole Miss gained a new fan in York, Neb., last Saturday. I’ve already circled Oct. 3, 2020 on my calendar.
Why?
That’s when Alabama comes to Oxford, Miss. I’m sure Kiffin remembers Saban firing him in the middle of the College Football Playoff like it was yesterday.
I can’t wait.
