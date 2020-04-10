As a die-hard fan of college football, I like to see positive stories about it.
Admittedly, that’s hard to come by sometimes. The sport has its fair share of flaws, just like any other.
Positivity was especially hard to come by these past two weeks, where there was talk about the season getting canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic and, of course, the public boneheaded-ness of both Mike Leach and Mike Gundy.
Let’s stick with Leach for this opinion column.
I’m a huge fan of Leach and his offenses. In college, I read his book ‘Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and Life’ and really enjoyed it. I thought it was pretty cool to find out that he first started to develop his Air Raid offenses at Iowa Wesleyan University.
Leach has always toed the fine line between funny and controversial on social media, and for the most part, his Twitter game has been pretty good. But he messed up last week after tweeting a meme depicting a woman knitting a noose for her husband during self-quarantine.
That attempt in humor was an obvious judgement error on Leach’s part. Using the image of a noose in any form or fashion – especially in a state like Mississippi, with its history of lynching and civil rights – is a poor choice.
Leach deleted the tweet and apologized, saying, “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.” Let’s be honest – the apology could have been better.
The school’s administration and boosters shouldn’t be surprised Leach has already encountered his first bump in the road at StarkVegas. It’s the first time Leach embarrassed the school but it likely won’t be the last – it stings because he hasn’t even coached one game yet.
Athletic Director John Cohen knew the risk when he hired The Pirate, but he was banking on the fact that touchdown passes from Stanford transfer KJ Costello and the ensuing cowbell rings will drown out the Twitter nonsense from April.
Winning football games solves a lot of problems in college football. That’s simply the way it works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.