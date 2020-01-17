If you’re like me, the holiday season doesn’t get much better than Christmas.
Sure, of course, you get to open presents and hang out with family. Heck, that’s primetime bowl season, too. You can watch college football until your eyes fall out.
But when Mississippi State made the hiring of Mike Leach official, I about cried.
I wasn’t shedding tears of sadness. They were tears of joy. Tears of happiness. Because for the next two or three years (or however long until one of them is fired), my favorite holiday will now be Thanksgiving, when two of college football’s rebels and great personalities, Leach and Lane Kiffin, will be dueling in the annual Egg Bowl rivalry game.
Oh, you’re not familiar with the Egg Bowl? Let me tell you seven things you need to know about it.
1. The Egg Bowl is the rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Nowadays it’s played on Thanksgiving. It’s usually the only game on, so all eyes are on these two former irrelevant teams. (They’re absolutely relevant now).
2. It’s called the Egg Bowl because the trophy they play for is of the football that was used back in the early 1900s. It looked more like an egg those days, or a modern day rugby ball, than today’s football. Anyway, in the early 1900s, Mississippi State, known as Mississippi A&M then, dominated the series with Ole Miss. But in 1926, Ole Miss snapped a 13-game losing streak to A&M on A&M’s home field. Ole Miss fans stormed the field and tried to tear down the goal posts. A&M fans didn’t like that, so there were fights. Those fights caused injuries. After it was over, the two schools got together and decided that shouldn’t happen again. From then on, the winner of the game would get a trophy. The nickname “Egg Bowl” was coined from Tom Patterson, a sportswriter for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1979.
3. I don’t know if there’s a college football rivalry where the two teams dislike each other more than Ole Miss and Mississippi State. There’s hittin’ that goes on in this game, and it’s very fun to watch.
4. In 2017, Ole Miss receiver and current Seattle Seahawk, DK Metcalf, caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. After crossing the goal line, Metcalf dropped to all fours, lifted his right leg in front of a TV camera, and acted like a peeing dog. Get it? He was mocking a bulldog – the Mississippi State Bulldogs. I remember exactly where I was when Metcalf did the dog-pee celebration. I was at home on Thanksgiving watching the game on the couch. Me, being a college football celebration aficionado, spotted the unique celebration immediately, pointed at my parents’ TV with my right index finger and said, “he’s peeing” to my mother. She wasn’t paying attention at the time, so I had to explain what I meant. My mother was not impressed with DK Metcalf that night.
5. In 2018, there was a big fight at the end of the third quarter. Mississippi State was up 28-3 at the time, but after throwing a touchdown to cut Ole Miss’ deficit to 28-9, Rebels’ quarterback Matt Corral sprinted to the end zone and dragged a Mississippi State player off his receiver that had just caught the touchdown. Kids did kids things, and shoves were thrown. Then punches were thrown. Then Corral’s helmet was ripped off his head! It was a whole big thing – quite entertaining for a Thanksgiving night.
6. How could we ever forget what happened in this most recent Thanksgiving in 2019. The dog-pee celebration made its triumphant return. This time, Ole Miss was trailing Mississippi State 21-14 with under a minute left in the game. Corral, the same quarterback who had his helmet ripped off in a fight in the prior Egg Bowl, throws a touchdown pass to wideout Elijah Moore with only four seconds left! But what does Moore do? He honors Metcalf and disrespects Mississippi State by dropping to all fours, walking a few feet like a bulldog would, and picks up his leg. Unfortunately for Moore, his celebration penalty was more costly than Metcalf’s was in 2017. Because of Moore’s penalty, the extra point turned into a 35-yarder, which Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan missed, sealing the 21-20 Mississippi State win.
7. Moore’s dog-pee celebration set off a chain of events that ultimately got two head coaches fired and their staffs shaken up. Real people lost jobs and uprooted families because of a dog-pee celebration from a kid.
Because of Moore, we have Leach in Starkville and Kiffin in Oxford. And I have a new favorite holiday.
