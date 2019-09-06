Week Two of college football is here.
Let’s go through some of this week’s games that, at first had my curiosity, but now have my full attention.
Boise State’s defense is loads of fun, so watch ‘em run around and hit
First up is a Friday night battle on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium in Boise, where the No. 24 Boise State Broncos host the Marshall Thundering Herd.
If you recall, Boise went to Tallahassee last week and showed everyone that no matter how much four- and five-star talent Florida State has on its roster – and boy, does it have a lot – the Seminoles are and will continue to be a team that underachieves. During that game, Boise found a star in true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier. If you haven’t had a chance to check this kid out, please do. He’s tough as nails and looked like a special kind of leader.
Want to know what else is special? Boise’s defense. Those guys were flying around and laying the lumber on Florida State players. It was so fun to watch. The Broncos played the majority of the game with three down linemen, two linebackers, one stud hybrid and five defensive backs, and the one that really caught my eye was a 5-foot-10, 182-pound nickel from Hawaii, Kekaula Kaniho. Sure, he’s a small guy, but Kaniho is a missile on the field. Check him out.
Who’s going to win that game? If I had to guess, I’d say Boise will win – and comfortably. The Broncos might be the best Group of Five team out there, and a potential New Years bowl team.
Cincy keeps ruining Chip
Kelly’s day, can the Bearcats ruin No. 5 Ohio State’s, too?
Another game on my radar is Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Bearcats went to UCLA and ruined Chip Kelly’s first game as the Bruins head coach in 2018. Then they ruined his first game of 2019, too, when they beat him 24-14 last week.
Under Luke Fickell, Cincinnati has become a pretty steady American Athletic team. Desmond Ridder has blossomed into a great dual-threat quarterback and Michael Warren is a joy to watch run the ball at 5-11, 222 pounds.
But do the Bearcats have enough to knock off *Thee* Ohio State in Columbus? Probably not. But that doesn’t mean they can’t make things interesting. Give me Ohio State to win by the score of, well, something like 42-24.
Clemson and Texas A&M will be great, just like last year
What else is there to watch? No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday has to be on everyone’s mind.
I expect this to be a great game, just like last year’s was in College Station. But until I see Clemson slip up, I’m not picking against them. Give me Dabo’s Tigers with a final of 34-24. Let’s just hope no one falls down that Death Valley slope during the team’s introductions. It’s steep!
Is Texas back? Beat LSU, and it might be
How could you forget No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday?
Joe Burrow looked good and efficient last week in a 55-3 win over Georgia Southern. The Ohio State transfer went 23 of 27 for 278 yards and five touchdowns without a pick. That’s a good start to the season. But what worries me a little bit was how LSU wasn’t able to run the ball as well as head coach Ed Orgeron probably wanted. The Tigers gained 122 yards on the ground, but at a 3.7-yards-per-carry clip. None of the four guys that got five or more attempts had over 45 rushing yards. I’m sure that was the plan going in, not to give one guy all the carries, but come on. Someone break 50.
Texas’ defense, on the other hand, was stout against the Louisiana Tech rushing attack last week, holding the Bulldogs to 73 yards and 2.8 yards per carry. The Longhorns’ do-it-all safety, 6-2, 205-pound Caden Sterns, was tied for the team lead in tackles with eight along with 6-3, 245-pound linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch.
The LSU offense better be ready for a battle with Sterns and McCulloch on Saturday. I’ll pick Texas in a close one.
Oregon will roll against the Wolf Pack, but still watch that Nevada QB anyway
And last, but certainly not least, we have Nevada at No. 16 Oregon at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. I know not many might be interested in this one, but with my newfound obsession with everything Mountain West football, I definitely am.
I’m not expecting Nevada to do what it did last week and knock off another Power Five opponent like the Wolf Pack did against Purdue under the lights in Reno, but it’ll be interesting to see how well Nevada does.
Oregon’s defense looked very much improved from last season against Auburn, but that’s one game. Nevada, on the other hand, will be starting a 6-4, 220-pound redshirt freshman quarterback named Carson Strong who has a great arm and a beautiful deep ball. Look for Oregon to win big, though.
Nebraska at Colorado…another nail biter?
Oh, did I forget a game? Maybe one in Boulder on Saturday?
Like I’ve written before, until Nebraska shows it, I’m not expecting a good-looking win. Last week’s defensive performance was great. Loved it. But there’s always something, and that something against South Alabama was the Huskers’ offense looking out of whack.
I’ll pick Colorado in what’s sure to be a nail biter, just like last year.
Everyone have a great Friday.
