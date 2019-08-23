Over the past several weeks, I’ve broken down every team in the Big Ten West Division in hopes of learning something about each one so I could make an educated guess at picking a winner before the season officially started.
With a couple Week Zero games being played this Saturday night, college football is officially here. So it’s time to pick a West champ.
As I wrote in my very first column about this subject, this is shaping up to be an incredibly fun year to follow the West. Everyone is capable of winning it – except Illinois. Sorry Lovie.
Nebraska
During my research I narrowed my pick down to three teams: Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin.
The trendy pick among national media was Nebraska. I can see why some would pick the Huskers. There’s a Heisman-caliber quarterback. There’s a young and exciting head coach with a fun, smart and high-scoring offense.
But when I was researching what’s returning for the Huskers, I was seeing too many question marks all over the team. The season rests on the legs and arm of Adrian Martinez. Will a newly-constructed offensive line keep him upright and healthy for an entire season? The Big Ten is a man’s league. A man’s league with men on defense. Opposing defenses will know that the Huskers will have an inexperienced interior O-line (especially at center), and they’ll no doubt see how many hats they can put on Martinez, who will also be without his top wideout target from last year in Stanley Morgan. It’ll be interesting to see if Martinez will play all 12 games.
And what about the Nebraska defense?
That unit had a rough first year under Erik Chinander, which wasn’t surprising considering it was just that – his first year with players he inherited that were learning his defense on the fly. The Huskers were 12th in the Big Ten in both scoring defense (31.3) and total yards allowed per game (433.5) and ninth in average passing yards allowed (237.8).
But if Nebraska wants to win the West, it needs to stop the run. It’s been that way for as long as I’ve followed college football. In this league, teams will run it, run it more and run it more after that when the temperature drops and the leaves start falling off the trees. Nebraska couldn’t stop the run last year – it ranked 12th in the Big Ten in rushing defense (195.7).
If Martinez stays healthy, I’m pretty confident the offense will put up more than enough points on the defenses in the West. But will Huskers see a dramatic change on defense? There’s reason to be optimistic about that with the influx of talent and size on the defensive line. But until I see it, I can’t believe it.
Iowa
As for Iowa, you may look at the defense and see the Hawkeyes lost their top four tacklers from a unit last year that ranked 11th in the nation in scoring defense (17.8) and 12th in rushing defense (109.5). Sure, I’ll admit there are some holes to fill on that side of the ball, but I have this gut feeling Iowa’s defense won’t have that much of a drop off this season.
Whether you like Kirk Ferentz or not, you have to respect how he runs his program. He’s got an identity, and I love that. Iowa doesn’t pretend to be what it’s not. The Hawkeyes recruit to their identity, and I think that’s one of the reasons why they’ve grown into such a tough program in the Big Ten.
Offensively, Nate Stanley is back and is the second best quarterback – behind Martinez – in the West. If the Hawkeyes’ defense is even close to being as good as last season’s, Iowa’s style of offense allows them to stay in games. Slow it down, run the ball, kill some clock – you get the deal.
Yes, Iowa’s offense loses its top two targets in tight ends TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant. But again, if the defense replicates what it did in 2018, I think Stanley is good enough to win some close games. Having the running game be more productive will help him out, too.
Wisconsin
Much like Iowa, Wisconsin has an identity. The Badgers are going to run the ball, control the clock and play good defense. Look for Wisconsin to rely even more on stud Jonathan Taylor and a couple other runners now that it’ll be breaking in a new quarterback in either junior Jack Coan or four-star true freshman Graham Mertz. With receiver Quintez Cephus’ legal situation resolved, he’s back at practice and will give whoever wins the quarterback job a strong target to throw to.
Defensively, Wisconsin loses four of their top five tacklers, which includes highly-productive linebackers TJ Edwards, Ryan Connelly and Andrew Van Ginkel along with safety D’Cota Dixon. Those are big shoes to fill, but again, much like Iowa, I’m confident that Wisconsin has guys who will step up. They develop the hell out of players in Madison, and I think that’ll be the case this season.
Big Ten West pick: Iowa
Now that I briefly touched on those three teams, it’s time to make my pick. Iowa seems to be the safest bet here. Their style of play just fits the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes want to protect their defense when on offense, which is so unlike any other team in the conference. Ball control, running the football and stopping the run – that’s what Iowa is going to be good at this season and that’s why I’m picking them.
I don’t think Nebraska will improve enough on defense. I’d love to be proven wrong on that. As for Wisconsin, I’d hesitant to pick the Badgers because of a new quarterback under center and them having a really tough schedule that includes Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota. Ouch.
So, there it is. Iowa will win the West…at least, in my mind that is.
Everyone have a great Friday.