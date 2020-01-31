This headline is what I asked myself last Sunday afternoon once the news of Kobe’s passing hit social media.
It’s a hard question for me, because growing up I always liked watching the NBA – much to the dislike of my parents – but to be honest, I really didn’t like Kobe.
I wasn’t a fan of the Lakers – that was the biggest reason. It was back when I was a kid, and my NBA allegiances were geared toward teams rather than individual players. Now that I’m old, that’s flip flopped somewhat.
As I got older and started to appreciate the Xs and Os of basketball more than the entertainment value it provided me, I started to think Kobe was a ball hog. It seemed to me that the guy just took a million shots every game I watched.
So yeah, during his career I didn’t consider myself a Kobe fan – but that changed once he retired.
Despite me not liking him because he played for a team I didn’t care for, I still always thought to myself, “man, Kobe is so cool.”
And Kobe was cool, no one can deny that. Even though I didn’t like the Lakers, I still found everything he did on the court cool. But after he retired, I really started to become a fan.
After his retirement, I got to see Kobe not as a basketball player, but as just a regular and creative person. I loved how he started to make moves in Hollywood. He won an Oscar for best animated short film in 2018 for “Dear Basketball,” which was an adaptation of a poem he finished in 2016 when he said goodbye to basketball. That was cool stuff, and it showed he was more than just an athlete.
I absolutely loved how he interacted with younger players in the league. As a fan viewing everything from the outside, it looked like Kobe truly wanted to help other players that were still finding their way.
And even when LeBron James surpassed Kobe on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, Kobe was there saying the right thing and giving LeBron props, even if, deep down, the competitor in him was ticked off.
So as I sat on my couch Sunday taking in the reports of Kobe’s passing, I started to really think about his career. I picked up my laptop and started to watch every game-winner he had in his NBA career – what a stone-cold assassin, right?
I rewatched the time when Kobe tore his Achilles against Golden State, then made his two free throws. I thought to myself, “this man is a complete maniac,” because when I watched the replay of the injury, you can see Kobe pinching his lower calf, trying to keep the tendon from completely splitting in two. He wanted to finish the game.
But that, to me, was what made Kobe so great. That desire to win. That fire to finish the job, even when his body didn’t allow him.
That’s what Kobe meant to me. That drive to win. That killer instinct on the court. The competitor in him. I don’t know if there’s been a player like that. I don’t know if we’ll see another like Kobe.
That’s what Kobe meant to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.