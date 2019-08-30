Hey, college football is here.
It’s a great feeling, isn’t it? Thursday got kicked off with a good slate of games. I’m writing this on Thursday afternoon, so I don’t know how the games went, but I have plenty of thoughts on them.
Some of the games on Thursday that caught my eye were the obvious big ones, including UCLA at Cincinnati, Georgia Tech at Clemson, South Dakota State at Minnesota and Utah at BYU.
Will Chip Kelly lose his second straight season opener to Cincy?
It’s going to be a really interesting game in Cincinnati. Chip Kelly was embarrassed last year in his season opener, losing at home against the Bearcats. Sure, it was his very first game at the helm of the Bruins, and Cincinnati turned out to be a pretty good team in the American Athletic, but losing your first game to a Group of 5 member wasn’t how it was supposed to go for the offensive guru Kelly. How will it go this time around?
Trevor Lawrence and Geoff Collins’ capri pants
This game isn’t likely to be close – I expect Clemson to roll early – but I’m still interested in watching Trevor Lawrence play quarterback. Why? Cause it’s fun as heck. That’s why.
I actually would give Georgia Tech more of a fighting chance if Paul Johnson was coaching and the Tigers would have to prep for that triple option offense for their week one game, but that’s not the case as Geoff Collins is the new head coach of the Yellow Jackets after spending two seasons at Temple. That means bye-bye triple option.
Collins is an interesting cat. If you happen to catch this game, look at what he’s wearing. Seriously – try to see his clothing. Because whenever I watched Temple games last year, Collins was rocking capri pants. That’s right – he’d be wearing normal pants that you’d see any other coach wearing on the sidelines, except you could see his ankles.
I think I read one time that his wife is super into fashion. Which, if that’s true and Collins just throws on what his wife lays out for him before the game, more power to him. Wives know way better than us idiot guys do.
Be careful with the Jackrabbits, Minnesota
The Golden Gophers opened the season at home against South Dakota State. Tread carefully, Minnesota.
Look, I think PJ Fleck is a smart guy (and you may think he’s unbearable, which is fine, too). But he’s shown he knows how to rally kids to achieve success and get up for big games (take last year’s win over rival Wisconsin for example).
But there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s showing clips of a South Dakota State program that went to Fort Forth to open the 2016 season and put a scare in TCU. Or the opener a season before when the Jackrabbits went to Lawrence and almost beat Kansas.
It’d be a shame for South Dakota State to go in to Minneapolis and leave with a win. It would derail a season full of potential for Minnesota.
So, I say again, Coach Fleck: Tread carefully.
Love me some BYU, but Utah is a Rose Bowl contender
Last, but not least, we got a great night cap for Thursday with Utah visiting the beautiful scenery of Provo, Utah.
Utah is another trendy pick for some national media members when talking about potential Playoff teams. I can see where they’re coming from. But I’ve always respected the BYU football program. The Cougars are tough. They always schedule tough. They’re always willing to play Power 5 teams on the road.
You can make all the jokes you want about half their players being 25 years old or whatever, but I don’t care. That’s a consistently tough team year in and year out.
But Utah is a good pick to win the Pac-12 South and make the Rose Bowl. They’ve got a great head coach, a nasty defense that seems to be good every year and a quarterback-running back duo that’s going to be fun to watch. I’ll pick Utah to win this one, but it’ll be close.
That’s it for now. Everyone have a great Friday.