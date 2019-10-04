No. 18 Central Florida at Cincinnati on Friday night
I’ve had my eye on this matchup ever since UCF lost on the road to Pitt a couple weeks ago. I knew that UCF would easily get past UCONN last week (which it did, winning 56-21), but UCONN didn’t pose a threat to the Knights.
Cincinnati does.
It’ll be a great atmosphere in Nippert Stadium. It’s a really fun Group of Five matchup, and you all should know by now that G5 football is legit. Just look at the Mountain West’s record against its Power Five foes this season.
Like I’ve done in these columns before, I’m going to beat my Watch-Dillon-Gabriel-As-Much-As-You-Can drum until I can’t anymore. I really like this Hawaiian quarterback. He’s thrown for 1,338 yards and 14 touchdowns in an offense that’s averaging 568.6 yards per game and rushing for 232.
That’s where I think this game will be decided – UCF’s run game. The Bearcats’ defense is coming off a good win over a tough Marshall team on the road and an easy victory against Miami (Ohio), where it held the RedHawks to just 64 rushing yards and 1.6 yards per carry.
In UCF’s loss at Pitt, the Knights only rushed for 85 yards. Stop the run, and Cincy has a chance at home.
Utah State at LSU on Saturday
OK, I’ve got a bone to pick with the Vegas betting guys. I’m not a gambler by any stretch of the imagination, but putting LSU as a 27.5-point favorite against Utah State?
That’s a joke.
Sure, I think LSU will win the game, but I absolutely do not think the Tigers will win by 28 points. That just tells me Vegas hasn’t watched Utah State play the sport of football this season.
Yes, the Aggies beat Colorado State 34-24 last week and looked bad doing so with four turnovers. Their future draft-pick quarterback, Jordan Love, threw a pick six. They had a punt blocked. They fumbled the ball. But that game was played in a torrential downpour. Seriously, it rained all game long. Any team would make that many mistakes playing in those conditions.
My point is: Utah State is a possible Mountain West champ. The Aggies have an offense and defense good enough to beat perennial conference winner Boise State.
I just looked up what the weather will be like in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Google said it’ll likely be 94 degrees and sunny. That spells trouble for LSU. Not in the sense that the Tigers will lose, but that the Tigers won’t cover the 27.5 points.
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas on Saturday
Will there be some Les Miles Magic in Lawrence?
No.
Lincoln Riley rolls. Again.
Pray for the Jayhawk defense.
No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan on Saturday
I really, really, really hope Iowa helps end Jim Harbaugh’s stint in Ann Arbor with another loss. I don’t like hating on coaches, but for some reason, that guy just irritates me. Sounds like he’s irritating his own fanbase, too.
No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida on Saturday
Let’s all take a moment and reflect on what a courageous schedule the Auburn Tigers play this season: No. 13 Oregon, No. 17 Texas A&M, Mississippi State, No. 10 Florida, No. 5 LSU, No. 3 Georgia, No. 1 Alabama.
Auburn is doing a heck of a job so far. It’s undefeated at 5-0. It’s averaging 251 yards on the ground. That’s good stuff right there.
But the Tigers travel to Florida next for another Big Boy Football Game. The Florida defense is your usual Florida defense – full of big, athletic and fast dudes. Will Auburn be able to run on them? The Gators are only giving up 86.8 rushing yards per game so far.
But Auburn has itself a stout defense, too. And I’m not sure if I trust Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. I think Auburn gets this win. We’ll see.
Maryland at Rutgers on Saturday
The only reason I’m talking about this game is to let you know how my Maryland pick last week went, when they hosted Penn State on Friday night.
Here’s what I said about it in this column last week: “This could be an upset waiting to happen. But if you’ve actually seen Maryland play football this season, you might not consider it an upset if the Terps end up beating Penn State.”
Maryland lost to Penn State 59-0.
That is all.
Northwestern at Nebraska on Saturday
A couple things about Northwestern:
– Its defense is pretty fun to watch. And tough; man, are they ever tough. Against No. 8 Wisconsin last week, a game many, including myself, expected to be a Badger blowout, Northwestern’s defense held Wisconsin to 243 total yards and 130 rushing. Against the Badgers, that’s awesome.
Northwestern’s two linebackers, Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher, are impressive. Fisher, a *large* middle linebacker from Katy, Texas at 6-foot-4, 246 pounds, will have his name mentioned a ton on Saturday. The junior will be drafted if he declares at the end of the season.
The Wildcats also have a physical and rangy safety, the 6-1, 200-pound Travis Whillock, also from Katy, Texas, that leads the team in tackles with 37.
– Its offense is not fun to watch. At all. Nebraska’s defense *should* shut these guys down, especially in the passing game, where Northwestern is only averaging 141.5 yards per game.
Nebraska fans want to forget all about Ohio State and get some good stuff to talk about. In my opinion, it might not come Saturday.
Sure, I think Nebraska will win, but I don’t think by much. I see an ugly game, at least offensively. I just think too highly of Pat Fitzgerald as a person and head coach. If I had to make a prediction, I’ll say there will be a nail-biter in Lincoln, one which the Huskers will win.
No. 16 Boise State at UNLV on Saturday night
Boise is going to win big in Vegas. Really big. I only mention this game because the Broncos might be the best Group of Five team in the country. Right now, it seems like it’s between them and UCF. We’ll see what Utah State, Hawaii, SMU and Memphis do down the road, though.
After Boise beats UNLV this week, the Broncos’ next game on Oct. 12 will narrow that list down, because Hawaii and its high-flying offense come to town.
That’ll be a big test for the Boise defense, which has been really solid so far this season. But Hawaii can be a really dangerous team. Just ask Arizona and Oregon State.
