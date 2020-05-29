I hope everyone stood up last Sunday and gave a big round of applause to “The Match” charity golf tournament that the whole country seemingly loved and couldn’t stop watching or tweeting about.
We’re going on nearly two months without live sports, but that golf match between Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady was a star-studded affair that was exactly what the country needed – it was fun and left viewers wanting more.
All four of those guys were great together. But no one had a better day than Brady, who had by far the worst golf game.
Now that he’s finally out of Bill Belichick’s guarded regime and allowed to show his personality, Brady seemed like he’d be a guy you’d want to sit down and have a few beers with. Sure, a lot of people might seem like that if they knew they were mic’d up on national TV, but Brady seemed genuine to me.
While his golf game stunk for the most part, Brady was a good sport about it. Even when it was clear as day it was driving him crazy he couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn, he did what he needed to do – made fun of himself and be cool about it. After all, it was all for a good charitable cause.
Brady became even more likeable when he ripped his dang pants bending over to grab the ball out of the hole. Imagine that happening to you for the whole world to see. I’d turn bright red in the face and never want to get out of the golf cart. Again, for a guy being on live TV, Brady took it in stride.
But the best of all was how Brady reacted when he reminded us that he’s still an insane athlete. He drilled that shot on 7 that made everyone rub their eyes to make sure they just saw what they thought they saw. Brady walked back to his cart and was finally able to dish out some friendly trash talk to Charles Barkley, who had been playfully chiding Brady in his ear all day.
“Take a suck of that, Chuck,” Brady replied with a smile, which resulted in an eruption of laughter from Barkley on the broadcast.
For years, Tom Brady wasn’t really human to me. He was this fiery competitor in New England that we never really got to know. But I feel like that’s all done with now. He’s a Tampa Bay Buc and seems to be enjoying life. That’s something I’ll enjoy following, no matter how good or bad it gets.
Everyone have a great Friday.
