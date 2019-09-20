Week 4 is here…let’s go through some of the matchups I’ll be interested in.
No. 10 Utah at USC isn’t where the party’s at on Friday night
No, sir. The real gem on Friday night is in the Mountain West, where Air Force and No. 20 Boise State will battle on the blue turf.
Air Force just knocked off Power Five opponent Colorado in overtime last week. It’s obviously got to be hard for defensive coordinators having to prep their guys for a triple-option offense one week during the year, but if anyone in the Mountain West is up for it, it’d be the staffs of Boise…and probably Rocky Long at San Diego State.
After watching Air Force’s win at Colorado last week, the Falcons have some fun pieces to play with on offense, starting with quarterback Donald Hammond III. He’s a 6-foot-2, 220-pound dude from Georgia that’s majoring in aeronautical engineering and managing a triple option offense.
Hammond III is fun to watch, but so is Air Force’s A-back Kadin Remsberg. The running back is just 5-9, 185, but that guy is *fast*. He rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown on a Colorado defense that really looked to me like it had no idea what it was doing defensively against Air Force.
I think it’ll be close Friday night in Boise, but I just think way too highly of that Boise defense (and of my favorite do-it-all nickel in the world, Kekaula Kaniho). Let’s go with Boise 34, Air Force 24.
Wisky should get past Michigan, right?
I don’t know, guys; I’ve just got this gut feeling that Wisconsin will win handily over Michigan on Saturday.
I’m not even basing this feeling off of Michigan barely beating Army, because Army has shown to be a tough out for anyone, Power Five team or not. And I’m not even thinking of Wisconsin’s defense shutting out both its lowly opponents this season (South Florida, 49-0, and Central Michigan, 61-0). Those things really don’t matter to me.
I’m just thinking about how Michigan’s new offense under coordinator Josh Gattis – a run-pass-option heavy spread attack – hasn’t hit its stride yet this season. I’m not sure that’s fair to Gattis, though, because we’ve only seen two games of his and shouldn’t expect him to light the college football world on fire in two games.
But my gut says things won’t go smoothly against that Badger defense. Nothing ever seems to, because that unity always reloads. Plus, Jonathan Taylor is still running the rock, ya know?
Let’s go Wisconsin 27, Michigan 17.
No idea with No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M, but I do know it’ll be a *great* game
What a game on paper for Saturday. I’m sure this will be awesome television. I just have no idea who will win.
If I had to pick, I’ll go with Auburn. I think the Tigers will be able to run on the A&M defense, and I think Auburn’s D will hold up just enough against the Aggies’ rushing game.
Um; Auburn 24, Texas A&M 20.
No. 15 UCF should win at Pitt, and you all need to watch their Hawaiian QB, too
The Knights travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday for a date with the Panthers on Saturday. Pitt’s defense has been OK the past two weeks, giving up 10 points to the Fightin’ Frank Solichs of Ohio and Penn State, but UCF is that special kind of good on offense.
Plus, you should tune in just to watch UCF’s true freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He’s a small guy at 6-foot, 186 pounds, but takes care of the ball and keeps that offense humming along – he’s completing 61 percent of his passes for 719 yards and nine touchdowns against *zero* interceptions.
UCF 38, Pitt 21.
Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas is where it’s at
This is gonna be a good one, right?
Oklahoma State has a fun new quarterback in redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders, who’s thrown for 622 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 219 and one score. The Cowboys also have an incredibly gifted receiver – and future NFL-er – in Tylan Wallace and running back in Chuba Hubbard.
Wallace is a joy to watch – it seems like he catches everything. Chuba is fascinating too. The Canadian is a big back at 6-1, 207 pounds and is already halfway to 1,000 rushing yards (he has 521).
I love me some Texas offense with Sam Ehlinger back there, though. But something tells me Oklahoma State pulls off the upset. I think the Cowboys have the better coaching staff and more balanced offense. Let’s just hope that Cowboy defense can do its part.
Let’s go Oklahoma State 44, Texas 37.
No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia…whoever controls the ground game wins this one
And it’ll be Georgia.
Bulldogs’ backs D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien. Remember the names. I bet they’ll have fun Saturday night.
Georgia 34, Notre Dame 24.
UCLA at No. 19 Washington State
Like last week, I’ll say the same thing: pray for Chip Kelly.
Also, Washington State has a spunky quarterback who likes to trash talk in Anthony Gordon – he’s fun to watch.
Last, but not least: Nebraska at Illinois
Of course, it’s not smart to proclaim that Nebraska *will* win this game, because the Huskers are anything but consistent.
Illinois has a great running back in Reggie Corbin but, like the Huskers, don’t have a reliable offensive line. If the Nebraska front seven continues its strong play, Corbin should be limited. I think that will happen.
But Illinois also has a threat at receiver in USC transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe. That guy is extremely well-built at 6-2, 215 pounds and is strong. He’s tough to bring down.
I think this is a great opportunity for Lamar Jackson to show what he’s got. This isn’t a receiver from South Alabama or Northern Illinois. He’s a legit talent that will be targeted plenty.
Anyway, let’s go Nebraska 31, Illinois 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.