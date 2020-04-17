Of all the activities one can do during quarantine, watching full game replays from the 2019 college football season on YouTube has been the most fun for me.
Recently, I’ve been on an Iowa State kick. I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a Cyclone fan, but I do appreciate Matt Campbell, the head coach. He’s young (as Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy would say: He’s a man! He’s 40!), smart and has done a marvelous job in Ames, continually punching above his weight.
If the wins keep piling up — and they surely will, because Iowa State brings back its quarterback and a bunch of other starters — Campbell won’t be in Ames much longer, even though he’ll cost a pretty penny with the expensive contract he has. Remember when Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos mentioned every AD has a small list of names they’d go to in the event they need to make a new hire? If Campbell isn’t at the top of those lists, he’s close.
The point of bringing up Iowa State is this — I’ve watched about six of its games from last year, and one thing caught my eye and made me ask, what if Nebraska did this?
The use of tight ends.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Iowa State used the most two- and three-tight end sets in the country. I don’t blame the Cyclones for doing it either, because like Nebraska, there’s some serious talent in their tight end room.
Charlie Kolar gets the most publicity because he’s a sure-fire future starter in the NFL. Kolar, who’s from Norman, Oklahoma, hometown of the Sooners, is massive at 6-foot-6, 252 pounds, and was third on the team in catches with 51 for 697 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.
Then there’s Chase Allen (6-7, 245) and Dylan Soehner (6-7, 270). Allen hauled in 17 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns while Soehner, more of run blocker and extra tackle on the offensive line, had seven catches for 107 yards.
I didn’t see a single offensive play where the Cyclones didn’t have at least one of these horses on the field. I know that’s not uncommon, many teams have at least one tight end on the field at all times. But that Iowa State trio is big, fast, athletic, physical and an important piece to the offense.
To me, it looked like having multiple tight ends on the field gave defenses more things to worry about.
With two dual-threat tight ends, does a defense counter with a bigger linebacker or smaller safety? If you counter with a ‘backer, he better be able to move his feet and not get boxed-out in pass coverage. If you counter with a safety, he should be ready to get dirty in the box and take on blocks in the trenches.
Iowa State’s trio is what Nebraska’s tight ends should strive to be. The Huskers are loaded with options at the position, that’s not a secret.
Could Jack Stoll (6-4, 260), Austin Allen (6-8, 250) and Kurt Rafdal (6-7, 245) replicate what Iowa State has? They haven’t shown it yet, but have they even gotten a legitimate chance?
If you add highly-touted Rutgers transfer Travis Vokolek (6-6, 250), who was a scout team MVP last season, your imagination goes wild thinking about the possibilities. Ditto for getting hybrid tight end/wideout Chris Hickman (6-6, 215) involved.
With the uncertain status surrounding top receiver JD Spielman, the Nebraska receiving crew is looking dangerously thin. That’s why the Husker tight end group could be in store for such a big season, if it happens.
Of course, it’s not always this simple. In a perfect world, every tight end would have adequate size and be fast enough to run away from a linebacker and strong enough to hold blocks and drive defenders back.
But as we’re well aware, this isn’t a perfect world. Finding the Charlie Kolars of the college football world is hard. They don’t grow on trees.
If the season does take place, it’ll be interesting to see how head coach Scott Frost uses the tight end, and how many of them.
