As many of you remember, Nebraska was picked to win the Big Ten West division in a media poll conducted by cleveland.com leading up to Big Ten media days in Chicago.
Should Nebraska be the team picked to win the West? I love these sorts of questions, so to answer it I need to look in detail at the other teams in the West: Northwestern, Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois. When I’m through breaking down all of them, I’ll pick a team and explain why they’re my selection to win the West.
I’ve already covered Illinois and Wisconsin in my previous breakdowns last week. Next week will be Indiana and Purdue.
This week: Nebraska and Iowa.
Nebraska
On first thought, no, I don’t think it’s a good idea to pick Nebraska to win the West.
But here’s the thing about the West: It’s wide open. To me, only Illinois doesn’t have what it takes to get to the Big Ten championship (sorry, Lovie).
The rest of the teams do have what it takes, and that includes Nebraska, which has the best quarterback in the conference, and having the best quarterback in the conference counts for something because he can, at times, win some games that other quarterbacks can’t.
This isn’t up for debate: Adrian Martinez is the best QB1 in the Big Ten and is a legitimate Heisman contender. Others that might come close to challenging Martinez are former five-stars Hunter Johnson of Northwestern, who transferred from Clemson, and Justin Field of Ohio State, who came over after one season at Georgia.
Could Johnson and Fields have better seasons than Martinez did last year, show better running ability, elusiveness, arm talent and overall command of the offense they’re running? It’s possible. But until they show it, I’m sticking with Martinez as the best QB1 in the league.
What about Iowa’s Nathan Stanley, you ask? Sure, Stanley is a veteran quarterback for Iowa’s pro-style plodding offense. I’ll discus Stanley more later when I talk about Iowa.
Anyway, back to Nebraska.
Although the Huskers have a Heisman-caliber quarterback, we can’t just ignore all the question marks that surround the rest of the positions.
For starters, the Huskers lose Stanley Morgan, one of Martinez’s top two targets from a year ago, as well as a dependable running back in Devine Ozigbo. Those losses highlight the question marks all over the now thin wideout and running back positions.
Sure, JD Spielman is back. He’s a legit threat in Scott Frost’s offense and one of the Big Ten’s best at the slot. But opposing defenses are likely to focus on Spielman this season without Morgan there to draw attention. I’d expect Spielman to see double teams this year.
Someone else will need to step up and replace Morgan. Kade Warner is solid, but I view him as more of a possession receiver, not a big-play threat that Frost’s offenses at Oregon and UCF always had. Warner does the little things, though, like blocks his butt off, and I respect that. Guys that do the little things deserve to be out there.
Mike Williams got on the field last season, but I think we all agree he needs to have a better showing – he even admitted as much last year.
If you want me to mention the grad transfer from California, Kanawai Noa, sure, he could step in right away as a veteran presence and catch some passes (Noa caught 96 passes for 1,237 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons for the Golden Bears), as could highly-touted true freshman slot Wan’Dale Robinson, but there’s still questions surrounding both those guys.
How will Noa’s transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten go? I think Noa might see a noticeable difference in the quality of the defenses he’s running routes on. Same thing with Robinson – how will his transition to high school football to Division I ball go? We won’t know until we see it this fall. (Yes, I do think Robinson could have a Rondale-Moore-like season for the Huskers.)
The running back spot has an even bigger question mark next to it.
Will Maurice Washington even be on the team? Will he be suspended after his legal issues are resolved? If he does play, will there be backlash on social media from those that think he shouldn’t be playing? That would create a black cloud over the program that would be hard to ignore. I know coaches like telling us their players don’t listen to the outside noise, but that would be a tough situation.
If Washington doesn’t play, juco back Dedrick Mills might be the one that steps in to provide some power now that Ozigbo is gone. But, again, I’m going to be cautious with Mills. It was just last season that this fan base went through the Greg Bell saga. It’s sort of the same situation with Mills, who showed good things in his first stop at Georgia Tech, albeit in a Paul Johnson triple-option offense. Bell started but was benched. Then he left. How will Mills’ tenure in Lincoln go? We just don’t know yet until he gets out there.
Next problem area I see: the offensive line.
Jerald Foster, Tanner Farmer and Cole Conrad are gone. Regardless of how good you think those guys were, their loss will hurt this season. Those three had a combined 74 career starts.
The tackle spots are set with a couple good ones in Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok. But the Huskers will be replacing two of the three interior offensive linemen with a new center and left guard when the offense takes the field against South Alabama. All the spots up front are important, but that center position is super important. That might be a big problem.
And last but not least: the defense.
Five of the top six tacklers are gone. Heck, maybe that’s not such a big deal anyway, because the Huskers’ defense finished 12th in the Big Ten in both total yards allowed (452.6) and scoring defense (31.3).
Look, I love Nebraska’s defensive line. Ben Stille, the Davis’ twins and newcomer Darrion Daniels, a transfer from Oklahoma State, have played a lot of football and provide a big and veteran group in the trenches.
But the front seven need to improve the pass rush, and I think they’ll get their opportunities. Seven of Nebraska’s 12 opponents this season had over 400 pass attempts last year, including Colorado, Northern Illinois, Ohio State, Northwestern, Indiana, Purdue and Iowa. Of course, game plans change from year to year, but that just gives you an idea of how many teams leaned on the pass in 2018. The front seven should get plenty of opportunities to rush the passer.
As for the schedule, it sets up nicely for the Huskers with home games against teams you want to be home for, including Ohio State (possible College GameDay?), Northwestern (2018 West winner), Wisconsin (who’s shoved Nebraska around for quite some time) and Iowa (who’s also shoved around Nebraska for quite some time.)
That Ohio State game is an interesting one. Many believe Nebraska will be 4-0 headed into that game. Not so fast. Getting past South Alabama, Northern Illinois and Illinois? Sure, I see that. But I don’t think it’s such an easy call against Colorado in Boulder. We all know that Steven Montez and LaViska Shenault return, right? Remember those guys from last year?
Iowa
Much like Paul Chryst and Wisconsin, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and his Hawkeye team has an identity. I respect programs with an identity, because teams with one can recruit to it and not worry about chasing four or five stars they won’t get anyway.
Instead, Ferentz, who enters his 21st season as Iowa’s head coach, recruits kids that are OK with playing his style and living in Iowa City. What style is that?
In my opinion, a very unique one – especially in 2019.
Iowa’s football philosophy is to protect its defense, according to Ferentz’s son and Hawkeye offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz.
In an interview with Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen in April, the younger Ferentz talked about what Iowa’s offense sets out to do on Saturdays and why it’s so different than the up-tempo, try-to-light-up-the-scoreboard offenses of modern college football.
“We need to protect our defense and keep them out of bad positions. That means we need to protect the football. We need to change field position,” Brian Ferentz said. “And we need to score as many points as we can with the opportunities we have.”
That brand of football starts with the offensive and defensive lines. Iowa wants to run the ball and control the clock, but lately the Hawkeyes haven’t been doing that well enough.
In 2018, Iowa finished 10th in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (148.38) and 11th in yards per carry (3.95). In 2017, it was 11th in both yards per game (139.23) and per carry (3.76).
“It’s really simple. We need to block better,” Brian Ferentz said. “Certainly, we need to run the ball better. But the more we block, the more yards we are going to make.”
Iowa’s O-line looks similar to Nebraska’s – the Hawkeyes return both tackles in Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson, but will have some inexperience on the inside at guard and center.
Even if the O-line gels early, the Hawkeye running backs still need to do better. The top three backs – Mekhi Sargent (who’ll probably be getting the most carries), Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin (who was injured last season) – all return, but I don’t feel like any of those guys really grabbed the starting job. In other words, Iowa is still looking for their Akrum Wadley.
For the pass catchers, any time you lose two NFL-caliber tight ends like T.J. Hochenson and Noah Fant, the passing game will probably take a dip the following season. (By the way, it’s like Iowa is Tight End U these days…the Hawkeyes are really doing a great job at recruiting and developing that position.)
I like the top two returning receivers in Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith, but do those two guys scare a defense? No – at least not yet.
I think quarterback Nathan Stanley fits the Iowa offense perfectly, but we’ll see how this season goes without a couple safety-blanket tight ends and a running game that hasn’t been explosive. He’s a three-year starter, though, and that kind of veteran experience at quarterback counts for something.
As for the Hawkeyes’ defense, it was great in 2018. Second best in the Big Ten in points allowed (17.8) and 11th in the nation. It was seventh best in the nation in average yards per game (293.6).
The Hawkeyes return a solid group of pieces off that unit from last season, but will also need to find some replacements at key spots.
Iowa returns former five-star defensive end AJ Epenesa, who has lived up to the hype in Iowa City. Last season, the 6-6, 280-pounder led the team in tackles for loss (16.5) and sacks (10.5). Chauncey Golson, a 6-5, 270-pounder, is also back on the D-line – he racked up nine TFLs and 3.5 sacks. The D-line still looks to be in good shape.
The Hawkeyes lose their top four tacklers from last season, however, in Jake Gervase, Amani Hooker, Jack Hockaday and Parker Hesse – that stings. But I’m confident Iowa will develop new guys to step into those roles. I view Iowa like Wisconsin in that regard. I have a gut feeling that Iowa will find good enough linebackers.
It will be interesting to see if Iowa will utilize the 4-2-5 defense again this season. The Hawkeyes implemented it after last year’s loss to Wisconsin. Hooker, the physical starting safety, replaced a linebacker in that scheme while another safety came in to replace Hooker.
The 4-2-5 is better suited to defend spread teams, and Iowa had the dogs on defense to pull it off. But with Hooker gone, will they have another player ready to step into that “cash” position?
With the receiving core taking the biggest hit, I think Kirk Ferentz will lean on the run game, try to control the clock, and like Brian Ferentz said, “protect the defense.” But to do that, they need to run the ball better than they have the past few seasons.
Iowa’s road schedule is tough. The Hawkeyes are at Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska. That’s not going to be easy to come out of alive.
The Hawkeyes will come out of the non-conference part of the season at either 4-0 or 3-1 with a loss to Iowa State. I have Iowa ending the regular season around 8-4 or 7-5.
I can see Iowa as one of the teams winning the West, because unlike Nebraska, Iowa has a defense that you feel more confident about. Northwestern made the Big Ten championship last year with a strong defense and a pass-dependent offense that ranked last in the conference in rushing. I think Iowa can do the same.