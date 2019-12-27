I hope everyone had a very Merry Holiday season, I sure did.
But with the Christmas festivities done and over with, my attention turns to the College Football Playoff and those Saturday semifinals between Oklahoma and LSU at 3 p.m. and Clemson and Ohio Sate at 7 p.m.
I think most around the country that have watched the Sooners and Tigers view this game as a runaway win for head coach Ed Orgeron, quarterback Joe Burrow and the rest of the LSU Tigers.
I see where that confidence comes from. No one has seemed to slow down Burrow and that Joe Brady-infused offense that ranks third nationally in points (47.7) per game while doing so against defenses from Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia — those are four defenses ranked in the Top 20 in the country.
LSU’s offense is for real, that’s not breaking news. Will Oklahoma’s defense be up to the challenge, especially after the news came out that starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who leads the Sooners with six sacks and was second in tackles for a loss with 13.5, will miss the game due to suspension?
Kenneth Murray is still a heck of a linebacker for that Sooner D, and you’ll probable hear Neville Gallimore’s name a lot — he’s a 6-foot-2, 302-pound Canadian from Ottawa that gets home on the pass rush (he has the most quarterback hits with seven) a ton.
So, if LSU’s offense is going to slice through Oklahoma’s defense like a spoon through hot gumbo, the Sooners’ O will need to return the favor. And here’s the thing — if you would ask me to name any college head coach to lead an offense in a win-or-go-home semifinal, it’d be Lincoln Riley.
Nothing would make me happier to watch this Oklahoma offense and have every play broken down by a coach of some sort, so hopefully ESPN does that thing where they bring in other coaches across the nation to break down the games — those are awesome.
Really, I just want that famed counter run explained, where one side of the offensive line down blocks, then a couple offensive linemen pull around and lead the way for a running back. Every time I watch the Sooners, no one can stop that dang counter run. I want to know why. Will LSU’s defense stop it? I haven’t seen anyone do it consistently. I doubt the Tigers will on Saturday.
So, will we see a shootout between Oklahoma and LSU? I’ll go with yes. But a shootout that LSU will win.
As for the other semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State, I have no idea what to think, and it’s mostly because of how bad the ACC was this season. Clemson was never pushed this year, so what am I to make of this game?
I’ll give the quarterback edge to Clemson in this one, which sounds like some sort of crime if I read this sentence over again, because Justin Fields has been absolutely amazing this season for the Buckeyes.
After throwing eight interceptions in his first seven games, Trevor Lawrence settled down and has been taking care of the ball much better. Sure, Clemson wasn’t playing the quality competition that Ohio State was, but Lawrence has all you could ever want in a quarterback. He’s 6-foot-6, 220 pounds. He’s got the arm strength. The arm accuracy. He can run. I think in a close game, Lawrence makes more plays and leads his team to a win.
Man, I’m really going to regret putting that in ink if Fields goes Buckeye nuts on Clemson.
So there you have it. LSU vs. Clemson in the national championship. Orgeron against Dabo. Burrow against Lawrence. Yellow and purple against orange. Tiger against Tiger.
Can’t wait, folks.
Bonus games
The semifinals aren’t the only action on Saturday. We also have the Cotton Bowl with Memphis and Penn State along with the Camping World Bowl with Notre Dame and Iowa State.
I’ll make these short and sweet:
I’ll go with Penn State to beat Memphis — the Tigers will be without their head coach and they haven’t seen a defense as good as the Nittany Lions’ D all year. That’s just the away it goes in the AAC. Let’s roll, Penn State.
As much as I want Iowa State to win — I’m a huge Matt Campbell fan — I just don’t see it against Notre Dame. Hope I’m wrong, though.
