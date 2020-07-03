While reading Bill Connelly’s excellent book “Study Hall: College Football, Its Stats and Its Stories” one of its passages really stood out to me.
Connelly wrote, “Even if we are born into college football, we can still probably look back on specific moments, specific games, that truly reeled us in.” He went on to list 10 games that helped form his college football fanhood.
That got me thinking: What are my 10 games?
This isn’t an easy exorcise because of the sheer amount of games I’ve watched over the years. Which ones meant the most to me? Which ones come to mind right away? I think I’ve come up with one to start at.
October 6, 2007: Missouri 41, Nebraska 6
As a dumb and impressionable teenager that didn’t know any better, I became infatuated with the run-and-shoot spread offenses at Hawaii under coach June Jones and his quarterback Colt Brennan.
As a kid living in northeast Nebraska, I considered myself lucky whenever ESPN2 would broadcast a Hawaii game. That meant some late nights of course, but I really liked watching Brennan throw for 500 yards and five touchdowns every Saturday, so I powered through nonetheless.
But my love for spread offenses and for throwing the ball only grew deeper while watching the Chase Daniel-led Missouri Tigers blow out Nebraska in Columbia when I was 17.
It wasn’t that I am or ever was a Missouri fan or anything, because I’m not. I was a fan of the Tigers’ offensive philosophy that season, however.
To me, everything about the 2007 Missouri offense was fun. As a fan of the game, “fun” is more important to me than anything else. I can afford to say that because I’m not a coach.
Missouri ran a hurry-up attack where there wasn’t a huddle. Daniel — who by the way is still collecting that backup-quarterback paycheck — was a mobile guy, and he was put in the shotgun 7 yards behind the line of scrimmage. There were four- and five-receiver formations nearly every play. There were quick, short passes to guys like an electric freshman athlete named Jeremy Maclin (remember him?), as well as two gigantic pass-catching tight ends in Martin Rucker (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) and Chase Coffman (6-6, 250), who were a mismatch for every defense that year (except for Oklahoma, twice).
Imagine an offense in 2020 with two tight ends that did what Rucker and Coffman did in 2007 — Rucker caught 84 passes for 834 yards and eight touchdowns while Coffman had 52 for 531 and seven scores. I can’t fathom that nowadays — it just doesn’t happen anymore because one of them likely would transfer out if he wasn’t the No. 1 guy. But that year, Gary Pinkel and two No. 1 guys.
Missouri controlled the game with Nebraska from the opening kick and came right at the Husker defense. Daniel led the offense on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that featured eight passes.
Daniel finished the game with 473 total yards and four touchdowns, throwing for 401 with two scores while leading the Tigers on the ground with 72 yards and two more touchdowns.
To a teenager who didn’t know the Xs and Os of football (and I still don’t), the way then-Missouri offensive coordinator Dave Christensen used Daniel seemed masterful. Daniel looked like he made great decisions in the quick passing game, and at 6 feet, 230 pounds, he was a load to tackle in the QB run game.
If four or five receivers trot out to the field, fans generally think the offense will be pass heavy. That’s true at times, but in this game Missouri passed to open the run, and hit the Huskers with just enough of a ground game to make each one sting — the Tigers finished with 195 rushing yards.
That night I couldn’t help but think the whole pass-to-open-the-run thing was smart. Throughout my whole life I thought football should be played the other way — run to open the pass. Of course both ways can work, but the “throwing early and often to get the linebackers and safeties to hesitate a tick while worrying about the receivers would help timely run plays into areas that should be less cluttered” idea seemed to make so much sense.
Missouri’s empty (five wide) and 10 personnel (one back, four receivers) formations forced Nebraska’s defense to cover sideline to sideline, all 53 1/3 yards. Doing it this way opened up the middle of the field.
October 6, 2007 was a rough night for the Huskers, and one that’s apparently seared into my brain, which might be a good or bad thing.
Thanks to Bill Connelly’s book, I’ll be thinking of more games that reeled me in.
