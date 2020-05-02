My eyes got big and my jaw dropped when a leather-jacket-wearing Dennis Rodman took a couple swigs of a great tasting, less filling Miller Lite in front of a camera before getting on a motorcycle and driving off.
ESPN’s 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance” is the blessing sports fans everywhere needed. It’s nice to look forward to something on a Sunday night. I haven’t felt this feeling since “Game of Thrones” was in its heyday.
No, it’s not LeBron and the Lakers vs. Kawhi and the Clippers with Mike Breen and Doris Burke on the call, but “The Last Dance” at least something. I understand that to a lot of sports fans that lived through the Bulls Dynasty, “The Last Dance” is rehashing a lot of stuff they already knew. But as I understand it, that’s the point of the first four episodes, so viewers – of all ages – see who these players were, and where they came from. It’s the upcoming episodes that will get to the juicy nuggets and interviews, even though we’ve already had some, like when Michael Jordan was talking about Isiah Thomas…yikes. That was excellent TV, though.
To a guy like me, who was born in 1990 and didn’t start actually paying attention to the NBA until my early high school years in 2005-06, all of this is new, and extremely interesting. In high school I tried to do my homework early on and watched grainy YouTube videos of MJ, but that never stuck. I didn’t learn anything, or understand what he was all about.
I just always nodded my head and went along with older people when they said MJ was the best to ever do it, no debate. When LeBron James burst on to the scene, I did what a lot of kids did: I said he was better than MJ. Bigger, stronger, faster, better passer and rebounder, you know the drill. Of course, I had no reasoning behind that stance. It was just something I said. I was a dumb kid that didn’t know any better.
But I’m not here to debate MJ vs. LeBron. Or MJ vs. LeBron vs. Kobe.
I’m here to say that I’m all in with “The Last Dance.”
I had no idea that MJ talked the way he did in front of a microphone. He was chatting with reporters about their columns they wrote on him. He was calling out team management, saying he wouldn’t play for so-and-so (which, actually, still happens today).
I didn’t know Rodman was such a shut-down defender. Watching him when he was with the Pistons made me sit back and go, “wow” to myself. Speaking of the Pistons, I never knew that they basically just played football on a basketball court in the 90s. Bill Laimbeer? I had heard of the name but didn’t know anything about the guy until I watched last week’s episodes.
My point is, “The Last Dance” is teaching me things I didn’t know, and I love it for that. If you haven’t caught any of the episodes yet, do so. You won’t be disappointed.
That’s it for now. Everyone have a good and safe Saturday.
