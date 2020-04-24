It’s Friday, so it’s time to talk about a random topic I’ve been thinking about this week: Lamar Jackson.
Not the Louisville Cardinal-turned-Baltimore-Ravens-freak-show Lamar Jackson, I mean Lamar Jackson, the former Nebraska corner.
The first day of the NFL Draft was last night and it got me thinking about Jackson, and the wide-ranging opinions of him among Husker fans.
I get the sense that some Husker fans scratch their head over the suggestion that an NFL team would want Jackson, and spend a draft pick to get him. To be fair, those fans might have a point.
Jackson came to Lincoln highly-touted as a composite four-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He had offers from a lot of the big boys, including Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Michigan and Notre Dame to name some.
Unfortunately, all that hype wasn’t healthy. Hype never seems to be, is it?
Jackson was all-conference just once in his four-year career. After three seasons of ups and more downs, he enjoyed a pretty solid senior year, at least to my untrained eye. He was second team All-Big Ten and earned Nebraska’s Defensive MVP honor after a career-high in tackles (40) to go along with three interceptions and 12 pass breakups.
To me, Jackson seemed like a new man in 2019. Maybe that was coaching. Maybe it was the fact that he became a father. But it was clear to me Jackson was more mature, and that’s why I do think he’ll have his name called at some point in the next three days.
But how will NFL teams view Jackson as a corner?
The first thing anyone ever mentions about Jackson as an NFL corner is his size. At the NFL Combine he measured in at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds – that’s L-A-R-G-E for a corner.
It’s no secret that big corners are the sexy trend in the NFL these days, and rightly so. If you have an athletic guy who can line up across from a receiver and make life difficult at the line of scrimmage because he’s not automatically giving up 3 inches and 20 pounds, that can be valuable for certain defensive schemes, right?
Maybe that means Jackson can be useful in a defense that plays a lot of zone or press coverage, and not one where he’s asked to flip his hips and trail a faster receiver down the field. Jackson’s best 40-yard dash time at the Combine was 4.58 seconds, which is on the slower end compared to the rest of the smaller and quicker defensive backs in Indianapolis – his time ranked 23rd out of 29 DBs.
Being in a zone-oriented defense means Jackson would be depended on to provide run support and physicality, which, at times in his career, he didn’t seem to do well. Sure, there were plays where Jackson clearly shied away from contact and tackles, but I’m willing to bet he fixes that problem if given the chance.
I’m not ready to give up on Jackson and you shouldn’t be either. I hope the Draft goes well for the guy and he sees success wherever he ends up.
Everyone have a great Friday.
