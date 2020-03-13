As you no doubt have heard, the NSAA accepted the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department’s recommendation to limit the boys state basketball tournament’s fan attendance to immediate family only due to the coronavirus.
What an incredibly difficult position the NSAA was put in. Darned if you do, darned if you don’t. No matter what decision the NSAA was going to make, it was gonna to catch flak from someone, somewhere, whether it be the blue-checkmark brigade or a profile-pictureless egg on Twitter.
It’s such a bummer for the kids to not play in the special environment the state tournament provides – I get that part of it. The kids and coaches worked incredibly hard to get where they are and they deserve to play in front of thousands of family, friends, cheerleaders, mascots and strangers cheering and yelling their faces off.
But in my opinion, if you’re going to play the tournament at all, the NSAA got it right to limit the attendance.
Look, I’m not a virologist. I’m just a guy that watches way too many sports on TV and movies about virus outbreaks like ‘Contagion.’ So when a county’s department of health recommends against big gatherings in order to slow down the spread of this thing, I’m going to take its word for it because they know what they’re talking about and I don’t.
I know a lot of you reading this are sure you’d be fine if you attended the tournament if everything was business as usual, and you very well might be if that was the case. But the NSAA’s decision was made in the best interest of everyone involved. The bigger picture.
If the health department believes limiting attendance to immediate family only will help this whole thing we’re going through, I’m OK with that. Seems like the smart thing to do.
There’s a lot happening and a ton of different moving parts, it’s just hard to process everything accurately, so of course mistakes are being made on the fly all over the country. Heck, I was just home working on some local high school track and field stuff while Creighton was playing its Big East tournament game against St. John’s in New York City. It was a great game, and St. Johns led 38-35 at halftime.
Then poof, the game was called while the players and coaches were in the locker room. The whole tournament was called. No more basketball. Why did the Big East even start the game when it knew other conference tournaments were being canceled?
This has obviously gotten to be serious. We need to listen to the professionals who know what they’re talking about. So wash your hands. Be clean. Accept that we’re living in a reality that seems more like a movie than real life.
Stay safe. Everyone try to have a good Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.