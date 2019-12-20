it’s one of my favorite times of the year: college football bowl season.
While others are sledding down snow-covered hills with their kids and catching the latest smash-hit Hallmark Channel holiday movie starring Candace Cameron Bure, I’ll be glued to my TV and laptops watching all 40-something bowl games, which start Friday. Yeah, yeah, I know what you’re thinking:
There are too many bowls.
No one cares about most of these bowls anyway.
These bowls all have silly names.
Why not just snuggle next to the fireplace under a nice and comfy microplush fleece blanket while sipping some homemade hot cocoa topped with marshmallows while also watching Full House’s DJ Tanner all grown up and finding love in her ole’ fishbowl of a hometown with the too-good-to-be-true hot mechanic with the perfect beard stubble?
Look, I know – as much as I ask myself these colossally important questions every late December, I can’t find it in myself to deviate from bowl season. There are too many snaps to watch. Too many new players to discover. Too many viral moments I want to catch live. It’s just a whole big thing. I can’t escape these games.
All jokes aside, Happy Holidays, everyone. Have a Merry Christmas.
With that, let’s get to Friday’s bowl schedule:
MAKERS WANTED BAHAMAS BOWL at 1 p.m. on ESPN
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5)
I’m excited to watch this one.
Buffalo has a great offensive line and can run the heck out of the football. Need proof? The Bulls have two 1,000-yard rushers in Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks. That doesn’t happen unless the guys up front aren’t moving people.
Buffalo has only passed for 1,718 yards, but during the Bulls’ final six-game stretch where they went 5-1, they really haven’t needed to air it out. Plus, they play in the Mid-American Conference. Ever watched a MAC game in November? It’s full of snow, wind, ice and cold fingers. I’d rather run the ball instead of throwing it, too.
As for Charlotte, the 49ers’ rush defense ranks 10th in Conference USA, allowing 190.8 yards per game. They’re pretty good at defending the pass, though, allowing 198.3. I have a feeling that Buffalo’s offense will be able to run on Charlotte.
Charlotte’s offense, however, averages 423 total yards per game, rushing for a conference-best 210.4 and passing for a respectable 212.6. The 49ers average 31 points, just like Buffalo.
Keep an eye on the 49ers’ 5-foot-10, 192-pound sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds. He’s completed 62 percent of his passes (166 of 267), thrown 21 touchdowns and is also the second-leading rusher on the team with 757 yards and six scores. He sounds like fun, right?
Charlotte is the more balanced offense, but chew on this piece of info that could potentially mean something or potentially not mean anything at all: the forecast for the Bahamas on Friday says 77 degrees with 26-mile-per-hour wind gusts. Oh, it’s probably going to rain, too, with possible thunderstorms.
I’m gonna do something very dangerous: trust that the weather report will come true. If it’s going to be wet and windy, I’m going with the Bulls, who want to run the ball more than anything.
This is Charlotte’s first-ever bowl, too. That doesn’t mean the 49ers are doomed, but Buffalo’s players and coaches are familiar with the whole playing-in-a-bowl routine. I just think the Bulls are the safe bet here.
TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE FRISCO BOWL at 6:30 p.m. on Friday
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6)
The first thing you should think of when looking at this matchup is Jordan Love, Utah State’s 6-4, 225-pound junior quarterback who’s already declared for April’s NFL draft.
It should be noted that Love and two Utah State players – including leading rusher Gerald Bright (827 yards, eight touchdowns) – were charged with possession of marijuana last Saturday, but head coach Gary Andersen confirmed on Thursday that all three will play.
After a sophomore campaign where he threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns against just six interceptions, Love was left behind by his head coach, Matt Wells, who took the Texas Tech job. Playing under a new head coach in Gary Andersen (who, by the way, coached Utah State from 2009-12 before leaving for Wisconsin), Love’s junior year this past season wasn’t nearly as good with 3,085 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and – this next stat will really make you cringe – 16 picks.
Whatever the reason was for Love’s dip in production, I think it goes away Friday night. My gut tells me that Utah State’s fun spread offense won’t have a problem against a Kent State defense that gives up on average over 200 rushing and 200 passing yards per game.
I do want to give a shout out to Kent State’s dual-threat junior quarterback, David Crum, who’s thrown for 2,333 yards and 18 touchdowns with only two picks (!), and also leads the team in rushing with 560 yards and five scores. As much as I like Crum, I think Utah State’s David Woodward-less defense does enough to get the job done.
The weather report for Frisco, Texas on Friday night seems harmless, too.
Look for Utah State to roll in this one. And if they don’t, well, I’ll look silly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.