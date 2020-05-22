The 10-part ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” finished last Sunday.
For the most part, I think people really liked it — I really did. But there are a few things I want to get off my chest about some of complaints about it. The most common gripe with the documentary that I saw viewers mentioning was the fact that it basically rehashed things that basketball fans knew already. Not for the younger audience.
Sure, if you lived through the Bulls’ dynasty of the 90s and were old enough to understand the game of basketball, yeah, you watched all that already. Some of it probably still fresh in your mind.
But for a guy like me, someone who was born in 1990 but didn’t start to actually understand basketball and the NBA until I was in high school, “The Last Dance” was like a crash course in Greatest-To-Ever-Play 101. Before watching “The Last Dance” the only place I had watched Michael Jordan was grainy highlights on YouTube.
But now I understand…the man could fly. No wonder they called him “Air.” The documentary was a teaching moment for me and everyone else who wasn’t old enough to appreciate what went down with the Bulls in the 90s.
Another complaint some viewers had with the documentary was that there was barely any mention of Jordan’s personal life. Why no interviews with his wife? Why did his kids only get one question out of 10 episodes?
I did research on this documentary before it aired. This whole thing was years in the making. Jordan had the rights to all the behind-the-scenes footage, and he had to give the OK if anyone ever wanted to use it. Jordan turned down the requests of filmmakers for years. It wasn’t until LeBron James won the NBA title with Cleveland that he finally said yes for the documentary to be made. It was like Jordan wanted to make sure basketball fans remembered who the greatest of all time is.
In other words, Jordan controlled what was going to be in the documentary. It was his show, he was running it. If Jordan didn’t want to talk about something, he didn’t talk. He talked about what he wanted to talk about.
The last thing I wanted to get off my chest was everyone wanting “The Last Dance” to dive into Jordan’s time with the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets. That part is simple — the documentary detailed the Bulls’ dynasty of the 90s. So that means no Wizards talk. No Charlotte talk.
There were also complaints about how rushed and choppy the final four or so episodes felt, which I totally agree with by the way. There’s a good reason for that — a global pandemic.
ESPN decided to capitalize on coronavirus and give sports-starved people something new and exciting to watch on Sunday nights. That meant going to director Jason Hehir and telling him to speed up the production and editing process. When the the first two episodes were aired, Hehir and his team were still making the final parts.
Talk about being rushed.
And I think I have it rough trying to write the York Dukes’ basketball recaps with a 10 p.m. deadline.
I loved “The Last Dance” so much, I just felt like I had to defend it a little online Sunday night. Thanks for bearing with me.
Everyone have a great Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.