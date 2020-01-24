I don’t know about you, but my Wednesday night was quite entertaining, all thanks to all the basketball.
First, I watched the Sacramento game against Detroit early in the evening. You may be asking yourself: why would I watch an NBA game between two teams that were a combined 31-56? Great question, guys. I asked myself that, too.
A little backstory before I get into it: I remember watching the 2002 Western Conference Finals between the Lakers and Kings as an 11-year-old, and thinking Mike Bibby, Doug Christie, Vlade Divac, Peja Stojaković, Hedo Türkoğlu and Chris Webber were the coolest of the cool. Plus, as a kid, I thought Sacramento’s logo and jerseys were awesome. So right then and there, the Kings became my team.
But in high school and college, I fell off my Kings fandom (probably because they stopped winning). I wasn’t a fan of any NBA team, really. I focused more on following individual players I liked.
But before this current NBA season started, I decided to hop back on and follow the Kings, because it’s fun to be a fan and enjoy the ups and downs with your guys. But wow, this is going to be a difficult endeavor.
The 2019-20 Kings are awful. Probably the worst in the league – it’s between them, Atlanta and Golden State.
Divac, who’s now the General Manager, can’t seem to get anything right. The players don’t seem to want to play hard for Luke Walton, the head coach. There’s no leader on the team.
De’Aaron Fox is the best overall player – and has legit star talent in my opinion – but he’s not a leader. He’s only 22 years old, so I guess that can change in time, but he doesn’t look very vocal on the court or in the huddle.
Buddy Hield isn’t that guy, either – all he wants to do is jack 3s and not playing defense (but it’s pretty fun when he gets hot). I respect Harrison Barnes, I think he’s a good guy, but it looks like he’s on the downhill slope of his career, which is crazy to think because he’s only 27.
Things need to get shook up. Some new blood needs to be pumped into SacTown. But whatever happens, I’ll be right there with them because I’m sticking with my team, even if it’s 15-29. Only 5.5 games out of a playoff spot, though.
Creighton getting back on track
While the Kings were losing to a bad Pistons team, I started to watch the Creighton game against DePaul. The Bluejays play a fun and fast brand of basketball – they always seem to under Greg McDermott – and it was good to see them get out of Chicago with a W after that exciting win over Providence last Saturday.
After an upcoming Sunday game against Xavier, a team Creighton should beat, although the Big East is a bear, the Bluejays get to host No. 9 Villanova on Saturday, Feb. 1., bright and early at 11 a.m. The last time those two played, the Bluejays blew a lead late and lost 64-59. If Creighton can find a way to beat the Wildcats, it’ll be a big, big win for McDermott’s team. One that can give the Bluejays confidence needed for an NCAA tournament run.
Zion
Well, that’s was fun, wasn’t it?
New Orleans Pelicans rookie and No. 1 pick Zion Williamson made his NBA debut on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
If Zion didn’t explode for 17 points in the fourth, the media reaction would have been completely different, and not in a good way for the 19-year-old.
To me, it looked like Zion wasn’t exerting himself too much in the first three quarters. But here’s the thing: he wasn’t supposed to.
The Pels’ medical staff is being cautious with Zion and had him on a strict minute restriction because it was his first NBA action of the season after a four-month layoff after knee surgery. And because of the schedule, he’s barely had time to practice and work on his conditioning.
The ESPN broadcast crew and fans on social media didn’t seem to care about that, though. They wanted to see what all the hype was about. They wanted highlight dunks and explosion from the No. 1 pick, not jogging up and down a court. To be honest, I was a bit irritated that some were wondering why it seemed he was being held back.
To me, it’s fairly obvious: the organization has a lot invested in this kid – it’s smart to take it slow. So keep takin’ it slow, Zion. You’ve got a long career ahead.
That’s it for now. Everyone have a good Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.