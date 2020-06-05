I wasn’t sure what this summer would bring.
When sports started to shut down back in March because of the coronavirus, my eyes were focused toward the summer.
I asked myself how I would fill a sports section if there was no Legion baseball or Fusion softball games to cover. It was a scary thought, because waking up every morning and not knowing what you’re going to write about isn’t a great feeling. You feel that in your gut, at least I do.
Things seemed to get better last month when Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that baseball and softball teams in the state would be able to play games on June 18, but with some pretty big restrictions and rules to follow.
I don’t blame any Legion baseball or softball teams that didn’t want to play. It’s going to be a headache following all the rules. And of course, the safety of everyone involved is and should be the top priority.
But when York’s Cornerstone Legion and Fusion softball programs decided not to play this summer, I took a deep breath.
Without games to cover, it’s on us, the News-Times’ sports department, to find stories to write so we have at least one local sports story in the paper every day. I’ve tried to do my best with finding something new every day, but sometimes it’s hard.
But then, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels came to the rescue.
Those guys in Shelby decided that they’re going to play baseball this summer. While Shelby is just out of our coverage area, Stromsburg definitely isn’t, so we’ll be covering the Rebels hardcore this summer.
I couldn’t be more excited to finally get out and do what I truly love doing – covering games. Covering student-athletes doing athletic stuff like turning a sweet double-play or striking out the side or making a diving catch in the outfield. I finally get to do that, and I couldn’t be more happy.
Everyone have a safe Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.