YORK – Matthew Madole announced Chad Mattox as the new head coach of the men’s wrestling program.
“I am extremely excited to have Coach Mattox as a part of York College Athletics. He has been a part of the wrestling landscape throughout the Midwest for a long time, and the quality of wrestlers he has helped produce speaks for itself,” Madole said.
Mattox is coming to York College from York Public Schools. He has been the head coach there for nine years and has grown the program there since he started. While at YPS he has coached 56 state qualifiers and 17 state medalists. He holds a 142-45 dual record as a head coach. Before York he was an assistant coach at Crete, David City and Winside.
“He is going to have a tremendous impact on our campus; he has a fire about him that will spread through his team and across campus. He is a Godly man, and has a passion to pour into young people,” Madole said.
“He has connections across the state and within the wrestling community. Those connections will be invaluable to continue building our tradition-rich program. He is the guy that will make our program better from day one.”
Coach Mattox is well known across the state of Nebraska in the wrestling realm. As a head coach he has had two teams place in the top 10 at the NSAA Class B State Tournament, most recently a fifth-place finish this past February. He has also coached two top-five team finishes at the NSAA Class B State Duals tournament, including a runner-up finish in 2015.
He was a Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association board member for three years and the president of the board for one year. He was named Central 10 Conference Boys Coach of the Year in 2014-15 and also NSWCA Class B Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2015. In his time on the NSWCA board he wrote and lobbied for several approved changes to the NSAA wrestling season schedule.
He holds a Bronze Certified Wrestling Coach certificate from USA Wrestling.
“I’m excited for the chance to be the head men’s wrestling coach at York College. I’m looking forward to the challenge of building a program up and making it competitive each and every year. It’s going to be an exciting adventure for me coaching in the college ranks and I’m prepared for the challenge.”
As far as his expectations for the program he said, “Our program will be based on making our men better through hard work, dedication and faith. The men in our program will be better at the end of their time with us so that they can go off into the real world and be great husbands and fathers, while also excelling in the career path of their choice.”
Coach Mattox will continue teaching at York Middle School. He resides in York with his wife, Renee, and their four children; Kylee, Lauryn, Brody and Hayley.