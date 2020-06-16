YORK – When Brett Mauler decided to move to York and become the new head wrestling coach as well as an assistant with the York Dukes softball team- he had his kids in mind.
Well, the kids he plans to have in the future that is.
Mauler, who was the Ravenna head wrestling coach and assistant high school football coach last year saw the move to York as an investment in the future and it moved him closer to his finance Shelby Hinrichs who lives in Giltner.
”It is hard to pick just one reason so I’ll have to make it two. First off I would like say I am impressed with York’s academics opportunities it can give my future kids one day,” Mauler explained. “York middle school ranked in the excellent category with the newest aquest ratings which makes me truly believe I’m going to get to teach at the best middle school in Nebraska. The location of York was also big because my fiancé’s family is from Giltner which is only a quick 30 minute trip.”
Mauler also sees the kind of support the Dukes wrestling program receives and with all the wrestling knowledge he is surrounded by at York he is excited to get to work.
“I also was attracted to York because of the head wrestling position. A coach couldn’t ask for much more wrestling support and knowledge that what York Public Schools can offer. I have former York wrestling head coach and current York College Head coach Chad Mattox one hallway over. I have Kenny Loosvelt as my Principal who made Madison wrestling into a class C power house program and won three state tournament championships and a state duel championship,” Mauler stated.
“I also have Tyler Herman as my Athletic Director who built one of the best dynasties in Nebraska Sports. He won eight State Wrestling Tournament Championships and four state duel championships during his time at Amherst,” added Mauler. “I also have a great set of assistant coaches with years of experience which really gets me excited.”
Mauler attended and graduated from Sargent High School in 2012 where he was a three-sport athlete.
He attended Iowa Western Community College where he played baseball and graduated in 2014. He moved on to UNK where he played baseball and started his coaching career as an assistant at Amherst in 2015-16 with Herman.
He then coached at Pleasanton in 2016-2017 and took his first teaching job at Pender in 2017-2018. He was the seventh through 12th grade social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach under Dennis Oliver. He also coached baseball, junior high football; junior high wrestling; junior assistant boys’ and girls’ basketball coach and track and field coach at the junior high level.
Mauler has spent the two seasons with the Ravenna Bluejays as head wrestling coach and assistant football coach.
Mauler will be teaching seventh grade geography and eighth grade Technology at the York Middle School.
Mauler said the last two months at Ravenna he adjusted to the changes in the way he had to teach, but it was difficult not getting to say proper good-byes.
“I honestly adjusted pretty well to teaching online learning and it honestly made me a better teacher because it forced me to think more outside the box,” Mauler explained. “The part that was difficult for me was not being able to say a proper goodbye to all of my students, athletes, and parents.”
“Coming into a new school means everyone is going to be new to me and not being able to get to know my athletes very well until the season starts will be my biggest challenge in softball and wrestling,” Mauler said of the upcoming season which there are still a lot of questions to be answered.
“This is a dream job and location for me and my fiancé Shelby and I could not be more excited to be a Duke,” Mauler commented. “I would like to thank Kenny Loosvelt for selecting me to be the Social Studies teacher at the best Middle School in Nebraska. I would also like to thank Tyler Herman for giving me the opportunity to coach the York Dukes Wrestling program.”
#GoDukes”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.