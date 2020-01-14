FRIEND – The McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team faced a couple struggling programs over the weekend and picked up two wins by an average score of 62-22 to improve to 6-3 on the season.
On Friday, McCool hosted Meridian, who came into the game winless at 0-10. The Mustangs won 62-19 and were led by Owen McDonald and Tyler Neville, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Eleven Mustangs got in the scoring column that night.
On Saturday, McCool traveled to Friend, another winless opponent. McCool won that handily as well, 62-25. Three Mustangs scored in double figures against the host Bulldogs, including McDonald (16), Kaden Kirkpatrick (15) and Neville (13).
McCool will host Harvard (6-5) on Tuesday night. Those two schools have a bit of history. They matched up with each other in the Six Man football state championship back in November, with Harvard winning 50-33.
