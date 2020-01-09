MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team went into halftime tied with the No. 10-rated team in Class D-2, the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders, Tuesday night at McCool Junction High School.
McCool was the better team in the third quarter as it outscored Lawrence-Nelson 19-10. The Mustangs held on to that 44-35 lead it started the fourth with, and sealed the 51-42 win by only allowing the Raiders to score seven points in the final eight minutes.
“I knew going into the game, Lawrence-Nelson would be physical and scrappy,” McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss said. “We did a good job at times forcing turnovers with our full court pressure.”
Both Dana Hobbs and Owen McDonald scored 14 points in the win. Hobbs was everywhere for Weiss’ team as he also recorded seven steals, six rebounds and five assists. McDonald hauled down seven boards and dished out three assists, too.
The Mustangs also got solid production from Kaden Kirkpatrick, who scored 10 points with seven rebounds, and Chase Wilkinson, who netted nine points.
Kaeden Bristol and Tyler Neville both added two points in the win.
“Early on we missed some easy shots, however we turned the corner in the third quarter and put some distance between us,” Weiss said. “I was pleased with how we handled certain situations throughout the game, and it was a good win for us against a quality basketball team.”
McCool improves to 4-3 with the victory while Lawrence-Nelson drops to 6-3. McCool will host winless Meridian (0-8) on Friday night.
