OSCEOLA – The McCool Junction Mustangs girls basketball team improved to 4-9 on the season after beating the Osceola Bulldogs 36-32 on the road Thursday night.
McCool’s defense held Osceola to single-digit scoring in all four quarters and was a big reason for the win.
The Mustangs led 11-9 after the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime. McCool controlled the third quarter as well, outscoring the Bulldogs 12-6 to take a 33-23 advantage heading into the fourth.
Osceola made things interesting in the final eight minutes, and actually outscored McCool 9-3 during that span, but the Mustangs did just enough on the defensive end to seal the win.
McCool’s next action will be at the Crossroads Conference tournament Saturday at York Middle School. The Mustangs are the No. 13 seed and will play No. 4 Cross County at 1 p.m.
