GENEVA – The McCool Junction Mustangs quickness at both ends of the court dominated the Thayer Central Titans in D1-7 subdistrict action at Fillmore Central High School on Tuesday night.
With half of the third quarter still to play McCool Junction was up by 40 and the clock continued to run the remainder of the game as McCool Junction improved to 17-5 with the 64-23 win.
When the Mustangs defense wasn’t forcing Thayer Central to commit mistakes, the offense was putting up shot after shot.
Thayer Central took the lead at 2-0 on a basket by Brennan Harms, but soon senior Dana Hobbs scored a bucket and junior Tyler Neville had a putback and two free throws, 6-foot 4 junior Kaden Kirkpatrick scored inside and sophomore Chase Wilkinson hit a free throw as the Mustangs went on 9-0 run and never looked back.
McCool Junction continued to pull away as they led 23-4 at the end of the first quarter.
McCool head coach Jared Weiss felt the guys had everything working pretty well.
“We are fortunate to have some guards that are pretty quick and can move. They have done a good job all year of making it difficult for teams against our press and when we get turnovers like that it really gets us going offensively,” Weiss said.
“When shots go in and our full court pressure is working well we are a pretty good basketball team,” Weiss added. “It sometimes just depends on how we get started, but I felt we really came out strong tonight and set the tone for the entire game.”
With 16 first half turnovers the Mustangs unofficially turned those mistakes into 18 points. The turnovers also limited the Titans offensively as they only put up 15 shots in the first half to 36 for the Mustangs.
Thayer Central’s Andrew Heinrichs and Logan Wiedel were the focus for the Mustangs defense and they combined to score just six points.
“We watched them play last night and thought that the Heinrichs kid and the Wiedel kid would be pretty good so I give a lot of credit to Dana and Owen for guarding them so well,” Weiss stated.
The Mustangs were led in scoring by Hobbs with 22, Neville added 13 and Chase Wilkinson had 10.
McCool was 25 of 52 from the field and that included 7 of 16 from three-point range, as Hobbs accounted for four treys.
The Mustangs knocked down 7 of 8 free throw attempts.
Thayer Central was led by Harms with seven and four each from Trey Fisher, Hayden Luttrell and Wiedel.
The Titans finished 9 of 31 and missed all 11 3-point shots. The Titans went 5 of 9 from the free throw line.
The Mustangs out rebounded the Titans 28-21 and committed just eight turnovers.
McCool Junction (17-5) will play for the district title on Thursday with the tip off for the championship game scheduled for 7 p.m.
Thayer Central (7-16)
4 8 8 3-23
McCool Junction (17-5) 23
18 19 4-64
TC (23)-Heinrichs 2, Fisher 4, Templin 2, Luttrell 4, Wiedel 4, Harms 7. Totals-9-31 (0-11) 5-9 23.
MCJ (64)-Neville 13, McDonald 7, Hobbs 22, Wilkinson 10, Stark 4, Lovan 2, Stahr 4, Kirkpatrick 2. Totals-25-52 (7-16) 7-8 64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.