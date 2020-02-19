GENEVA – The McCool Junction Mustangs got out to a nice start taking an 11-7 lead over the Deshler Dragons through the first eight minutes, but they could not maintain the early offensive surge.
Deshler (4-18) went on a 23-8 scoring run over the next two quarters and the Mustangs saw their season come to an end with a 37-24 loss in the D1-7 subdistrict Monday night at Fillmore Central High School in Geneva.
The Dragons were led in scoring by Lacey Schmidt and Paiton Nash with nine points each. Schmidt was 5 of 6 at the free-throw line, while Nash went 5 of 8.
The Dragons got six points from Trinity Schardt, and she was 2 of 4 at the line. Nash led the Dragons on the glass with seven rebounds.
No scoring was available for the Mustangs, who end their season with a 4-15 mark.
Deshler and the No.1 seed Meridian Mustangs were scheduled to play Tuesday night.
Heartland, which is a second York News-Times’ coverage area team in the subdistrict, and Diller-Odell were on the other side of the bracket.
