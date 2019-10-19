MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction team hosted the Class D-1 District Cross Country meet on Thursday and the McCool Junction Mustangs girls came away with their third district championship in four years.
The Mustangs also crowned the individual champion in both the girl’s and the boy’s races making it only the second time in school history that they had won an individual title. That came in 2012 with Brooklyn Swantek.
Along with the McCool Junction girls, the Fillmore Central boy’s third place team finish also earned them a trip to the Class D State Championships next Friday in Kearney at the Kearney Country Club.
The Mustang girl’s ended the race with 44 points, second was Thayer Central with 53 and the third girls’ team to qualify was Tri-County with 67.
Both Centennial and Fillmore Central competed, but did not have enough runners to post a team score. Both teams did however each qualify runners for state.
The meet champion on the girl’s side was senior Madison Gerken with a time of 20:24.18. Thayer Central’s Sydney Escritt was second with a 21:00.48 and third went to the Mustangs freshman Payton Gerken with a time of 21:11.84.
In the boy’s race, junior Tyler Neville led the Mustangs to the tape with is winning time of 17:43.16, while bringing home second and third was Wilber Clatonia’s Dawson Hoover and Tommy Lokken.
“I am so excited about how our runners competed today. We came away with three championships today. Our girl’s team won districts for the third time in four years today. In addition to this we had a very special accomplishment,” explained McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood. “Madison Gerken and Tyler Neville both won individual district championships today. Prior to today we had only had one individual district champion in our program’s history and that was Brooklyn Swantek in 2012. So for Madison and Tyler to win district championships on the same day is an amazing achievement.”
Gerken was in control early in the race and led from almost start to finish.
“Madison took command of the girl’s race about 1100 meters into the race and never looked back. She was in total command after that mark. She ran 8.1 seconds faster than she did on the course at our home invite last week,” said Underwood.
Along with the Gerken sisters; Aly Plock was sixth with a time of 21:51.24 and Gabby Rea was 42nd with a clocking of 25:51.83 to round of the scoring.
Also competing next Friday for the Mustangs will be Aurora Toms (46th) and Sarah Vodicka who was 55th.
“Tyler had a much different route to his championship. He was back in third place for much of the race behind Tommy Lokken of Wilber-Clatonia and Garrett Nichols of Fillmore Central. Tyler uncorked an impressive kick the last 200 meters to edge out his competition. Tyler’s time was 27.7 seconds faster than he ran out our meet last week and was a course best by the same time amount. He really ran a fabulous race and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
The rest of the Mustang’s boys team included; Ian Stahr with a 19:08.65 for 19th; Jacob Brugger was 20th with a clocking of 19:10.84; freshman Trent Neville was 42nd with a 20:07.01 and Harrison Yunevich, a sophomore finished 59th with a time of 20:55.07.
“Overall I couldn’t be more ecstatic about our girls district championship, our two individual champions, and the effort of our boys even though they come up a little short in attempting to qualify for state,” Underwood added. “It was a great district meet. We will enjoy our efforts tonight and get back to work to prepare for state tomorrow.”
Fillmore Central’s third place team finish was led by junior Garrett Nichols who was fourth with a time 17:45.72 and rounding out the rest of the scoring field for the Panthers was; Conner Nun in 18th (18:58.98); freshman Travis Meyer in 26th (19:24.06) and Isaiah Lauby with a time of 19:28. 31
Joining the Panthers in the state field will also be Jayden Wolfe (29th) and Alex Schademan.
Centennial’s Gaven Schernikau was 11th and the only runner to qualify for the Broncos boys’ team with a time of 18:18.15.
Centennial’s Clinton Turnbull was 21st (19:11.04); Rayshun Foreman was 58th (20:52.42); Ethan Lavelle ran a 21:26.29 for 71st and Paul Johnson was 79th with a time of 22:25.29.
Centennial’s Madison Brandenburg qualified for the Class D State field with an 11th place finish in a time of 22:17.70 and for the Panthers, sophomore Teneal Barbur will compete with her 12th place effort in a time of 22:28.71.
The Class D girls are scheduled to run at 2 p.m. with the boys at 3 p.m. next Friday in Kearney.
