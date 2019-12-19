MCCOOL JUNCTION – In a low-scoring game the McCool Junction Mustangs girls basketball team prevailed by the final score of 27-26 over the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets in non-conference action on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter, but gave up the lead to the visitors from Grand Island as the Red Hornets won the second quarter 8-5 and owned a 12-10 edge at the break.
Lutheran (1-3) extended its lead to 16-13 in the third quarter, but the Mustangs came alive in the fourth, outscoring the Lutheran girls 14-10 and picking up the one-point win to improve to 1-4 on the year.
Leading the scoring for the Mustangs was junior Sophia Hoffschneider with nine points and junior Olivia Johnson with seven. Another junior, Ashley Schulz, added five points.
McCool Junction (1-4) will host Shelby-Rising City in Crossroads Conference action Friday night in the team’s final game before the holiday break.
The Mustangs will not be playing in a holiday tournament this year.
