MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction cross country invite was bumped up one day, and because of that several teams were unable to attend.
“We had to move our McCool Junction Invite up to today because of weather concerns tomorrow.,” McCool head cross country coach Ryan Underwood said. “We didn’t really want to do this because seven of the nine schools attending our meet had a conference meet on Tuesday. That meet had been postponed from the week before. We knew if we moved the meet to Wednesday we would probably lose a lot of those teams and we did.”
McCool Junction won both the girls and the boys portion of the meet, and in both cases the Mustangs had the top three runners in both races that were held at Camp Kateri.
Senior Madison Gerken led the team to the tape with a time of 20 minutes, 32.3 seconds, while freshman Payton Gerken was second (21:02.40). Third went to junior Aly Plock (21:44).
In fifth place was the Mustangs Sarah Vodicka, a junior, as she was clocked at 24:13.2.
“Freshman Payton Gerken had her best race of the year,” Underwood said. “Her 5K time was a personal best by 12 seconds.”
The Mustangs’ Gabby Rea ran in seventh (24:37.9), and also in the top 15 was junior Aurora Toms (25:34.8) in 11th.
The boys were led by junior Tyler Neville, who was clocked at 18:10.9, which was a minute better than teammate sophomore Jake Brugger (19:20.9). Third place went to sophomore Ian Stahr (19:22.1).
The Mustangs also took 7-9 with Harrison Yunevich (20:49.30), Trent Neville (20:57.1) and Lucas Beversdorf (21:20.8).
Also in the top 15 was the Mustangs’ Isaac Stark, who was 12th (21:59).
“On the boy’s side, Tyler Neville ran a course-best by 10.2 seconds. Sophomore Jake Brugger ran a course best by 1:06.9,” Underwood said. “Sophomore Ian Stahr ran a course best by 1:43.3. Sophomore Harry Yunevich ran a career 5K best by 40.4 seconds. Freshman Trent Neville ran a season 5K best by 7.2 seconds and freshmen Lucas Beversdorf ran a season 5k best by 58.8 seconds.”
The Mustangs will host the Class D, District 1 meet on Thursday. A total of 20 boys teams and 20 girls teams will be competing.
“We will host districts next week so the course conditions for districts should be very similar to the ones we ran in today,” Underwood said. “Overall it was just a good day for our runners and squads. We are very excited to host the district meet at Camp Kateri next Thursday.”
