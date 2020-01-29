YORK — A 6-0 run by the McCool Junction Mustangs in the first 1 minute, 38 seconds of the fourth quarter solidified the Mustangs’ 12-point lead as they headed to the final eight minutes.
That scoring burst was more than enough to hold off any comeback charge by the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves as McCool advanced to the Crossroads Conference semifinals at the York City Auditorium with a 64-38 win.
McCool Junction improved to 11-3 and will take on the No. 1 seed, the Shelby-Rising City Huskies, at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Exeter-Milligan slips to 10-8 with the loss.
The Mustangs got a balanced attack as three players scored in double figures, led by Owen McDonald with 16 points, Tyler Neville with 15 and Dana Hobbs with 13.
McCool used a 17-10 second-quarter burst to open a 35-22 lead, and that advantage never slipped below 10 points the remainder of the game.
Exeter-Milligan used a couple of second-half runs to get within 10 points, but turnovers and dominant rebounding by the Mustangs kept the Timberwolves from ever mounting a serious run.
McCool was 27 of 60 from the field which included 5 of 17 on 3-point attempts. The Mustangs slipped a little at the free-throw line as they went 0 for 6 in the second half and ended the game 5 of 14.
Exeter-Milligan was 17 of 45 from the floor and just 1 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc. The Timberwolves had eight free throw chances and were 50 percent on them, hitting four.
McCool led the rebounding category 40-31 and had only 11 turnovers to 21 for the Timberwolves.
McCool had just two turnovers at the break and finished the contest with 11. Exeter-Milligan was charted with 21 miscues.
In scoring for Exeter-Milligan, Max Zeleny had 14 points and Jackson Beethe added 13.
McCool Junction (11-3)
18 17 11 18 — 64
Exeter-Milligan (10-8)
12 10 12 5 — 38
MCJ (64)-Neville 15, McDonald 16, Hobbs 13, Wilkinson 3, Bristol 4, Kirkpatrick 9, Barrows 2, Hoarty 2. Totals-27-60 (5-17) 5-14 64.
EM (38)-Svec 4, Beethe 13 Underwood 4, Pribyl 4, Zeleny 14. Totals-17-45 (1-6) 4-8 38.
