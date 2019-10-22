DORCHESTER – Coming into Friday night’s game with the Dorchester Longhorns, the McCool Junction Mustangs were averaging 56.5 points per game, the highest scoring team in Six Man.
McCool (8-0) nearly hit its average at halftime as it blasted the host Longhorns 66-12 in a battle of rated schools.
McCool scored 32 points in the first quarter and 20 in the second as it had no trouble moving the ball. The Mustangs rushed for 250 yards and added another 16 through the air for a total offense of 266 yards.
The team had seven rushing touchdowns as senior Dana Hobbs ran the ball for 79 yards on three carries for three scores, while junior Owen McDonald led the team with 98 yards on four carries and two scores.
Also finding the end zone for the Mustangs was sophomore Dylan Rieken and junior Kaeden Bristol. McDonald had two pick-sixes to lead the defense and Hobbs took another punt back for a touchdown, his fourth of the year.
The defense was led by Bristol with 11 tackles, which included six solos, while McDonald and Hobbs had five each.
McCool will not be back in action until the Six Man state playoffs, which begin on Friday, Nov. 1.
McCool Junction (8-0) 32 20 7 7 – 66
Dorchester (4-3)
6 0 6 0 – 12
