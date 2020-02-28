GENEVA – McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss said that offensive rebounding is something that the team and coaches stressed coming into Thursday night’s D1-7 subdistrict final against the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles.
The team listened.
McCool Junction grabbed 11 offensive boards, and overall outrebounded the Eagles 39-29 in the Mustangs’ 43-27 win at Fillmore Central High School in Geneva.
“We had to do a good job of offensive rebounding tonight because we were not scoring the ball well. We struggled to shoot the ball a little bit and we talked about how important our offensive rebound was going to be,” said Weiss whose team improved to 18-5 and earned a district finals spot.
“I figured if we could win that we had a pretty good chance of winning the basketball game.”
Both teams had trouble scoring the basketball early as the first points for the Mustangs came with 4:26 to play in the first quarter on an Owen McDonald 3-pointer, while the Eagles waited until there was 51 seconds to play in the quarter when Nolan Weber scored two of his team-high eight points.
McCool Junction led 8-4 at the quarter break and 16-8 at the half.
The Mustangs defense forced nine first half turnovers and with McDonald out-scoring the BDS team with 10 of his game-high 19 over the first 16 minutes the Mustangs were in control holding the Eagles to just 4 of 17 from the field.
“We had a conversation with Owen that he needs to be a little more aggressive and maybe a little more selfish and we have had this conversation for most of the year and tonight he did a good job of taking things into his own hands,” Weiss stated. “When he does that he makes the whole team better.”
McCool Junction started to pull away in the third quarter and took a 14-point 28-14 lead to the final eight minutes.
BDS (14-9) made a run as Eric Schroeder hit a 3-pointer and Weber knocked down a pair of jumper to pull the Eagles to within 30-21 4:47to play.
With the BDS needing to stop the clock the Eagles put the Mustangs in the one-and one with 4:23 to play in the game and McCool Junction responded with a 12-0 run as they went 11 of 15 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and 14 of 19 in the game.
BDS went 11 of 45 from the field and that included just 2 of 14 on 3-point shots. The McCool Junction pressure can take a lot of credit for those shooting percentages, because they were all over the Eagles defensively.
McCool Junction finished up 12 of 48 and 5 of 21 on 3-pointers.
Weiss said he knew this team good be good, but may have even exceeded his expectations.
“I thought we had a good chance to be a pretty good basketball team with all the players we had coming back and we had Owen coming back from injuries,” said Weiss. “I didn’t know if 18-5 was possible but I knew we could be a pretty good basketball team.”
Weiss said that the district final would be played on Tuesday and he thought that the opponent could be Laurel-Concorde in Columbus.
Those district match-ups however won’t become final until Friday.
BDS (14-9)
4 4 6 13-27
McCool Junction (18-5)
8 8 12 15-43
BDS (27)-Schroeder 8, Weber 8, Ardissono 5, Hoins 3, Alfs 3. Totals-11-45 (2-14) 3-6 27.
MCJ (43)-Neville 13, McDonald 19, Hobbs 2, Stahr 6, Kirkpatrick 3. Totals-12-48 (5-21) 14-19 43.
