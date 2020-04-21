MCCOOL JUNCTION – Like many high school student-athletes across the state who have been sidelined by COVID-19, McCool Junction’s Dana Hobbs doesn’t have much going on these days.
Hobbs, who for the last few years has been the Mustangs’ heart and soul on the football field and the basketball court, as well as a ball-hawking center fielder for the York Cornerstone Legion baseball team the past couple summers, said his days are usually pretty standard. He wakes up, eats, does school work, helps his parents with whatever they need, works out, visits with friends and usually ends the day with Netflix.
“Definitely a lot of Netflix,” Hobbs said with a laugh, noting he’s a fan of ‘That ‘70s Show’ and ‘The Office.’
But he’d rather be competing in track, where he was a state qualifier in the pole vault last year. He’d rather be doing baseball drills, too.
According to Nebraska American Legion Baseball, there has not been a decision regarding the cancellation of the 2020 season. Although that might mean there’s a glimmer of hope for summer baseball, the thought of not having his last Legion season stings for Hobbs, an uber-competitive multi-sport athlete.
“It would really suck because this was one of the years I wanted to enjoy the most,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs’ favorite sports to play are baseball and football. On the football field, he led McCool Junction to the Six Man state championship game last November, which is the farthest the school as ever gone in the postseason. He racked up 1,996 all-purpose yards, scored 42 touchdowns and was recently selected to play in the CanAm Bowl, an all-star Six Man football game that showcases the United States (Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming and Texas) against Canada (Saskatchewan and Alberta) on July 4 in Lambert, Montana along with three other Nebraska kids, including two from Harvard and one from Creek Valley.
For anyone who has watched Hobbs play, one thing is clear: he doesn’t back down from competition, even if the opposition is bigger than he is. Standing at 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, he’s rarely held a height or weight advantage on the field or court. But Hobbs’ play has always been bigger than his stature.
On the basketball court, Hobbs ended his senior season averaging 9.5 points with a team-high 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals for McCool Junction, which finished 18-6 with a district final appearance.
“Sometimes it’s hard to process because I’m in the moment and don’t even notice what I’m doing, I’m just playing. It’s one of those in-the-moment things that are kind of hard to describe,” Hobbs said of where his competitive drive comes from. “I’ve never cared if someone is bigger than me, my mindset is to just do my best to beat them. It’s never really been, ‘I’m small so I can’t do it,’ it’s been, ‘yeah, I’m not the biggest but I’m sure gonna try.’”
Since an early age, Hobbs never cared about playing against bigger, stronger or older opponents. Growing up in a household with four older brothers and two more stepbrothers helped his competitiveness grow.
“I’ve always had more challenges just from growing up with them in sports,” Hobbs said of his brothers. “I’m used to it, so it’s nothing new. I always figured if I could beat them I could beat anybody.”
As of right now, Hobbs isn’t sure what the future holds. Many seniors don’t right now. He’s had some chats with football coaches from local colleges, but said if he plays anything at the next level it’d be baseball, while studying either athletic training or physical therapy.
Until then, Hobbs will keep hope for one last summer full of Legion baseball. Last year, he racked up 16 hits with two doubles and 13 runs batted in. When the speedster got on base, he usually scored, and recorded a team-high 15 runs.
If the season does happen, this summer’s Cornerstone program brings back some talent on the diamond, including student-athletes like Reid Heidtbrink, Tyler Wright, Bradyn Glebe, Creighton Hirschfeld and Noah Jones.
